Set all five senses alight at the first Tūrama Festival

Over three nights, Auckland's Albert Park will be transformed into an illuminated landscape for Tūrama Festival. Free to attend, the park will come to life revealing its creative ambiance through installations, interactive art, performance and music.

Delainy Kennedy, Creative Director, says Aucklanders are in for something special. "We are bringing an immersive art show to Auckland featuring an incredible collection of NZ multimedia, dance and performance artists. Tūrama has a big focus on interactivity, there really is something for everyone. Check out the festival map that was released today".

Tūrama's music programme will showcase some of New Zealand's best contemporary musicians, including Ed Zuccollo, Timothee Nolier, Hama McNeill, The Saxobros, Yoko Zuna (Jazz Jam) and Dylan C.

The festival will feature interactive work Sound of Peace, a soundscape woven from online messages of peace in many difference languages. Everyone is invited to record a message of peace online. The messages will be composed and replayed in surround sound.

All senses with come alive with the smells of delicious food, and taste sensations from the 12 on-site food trucks including the curiosity of illuminated gelato. A Corona bar will provide a relaxed place to meet up with friends before exploring the festival. And subsidised Ola ride will get people to and from Albert Park without the concern of carparking. Use code TURAMA for $20 off your first Ola.







Tūrama Festival will join other leading sustainable events and is introducing a. reusable serve wear system as part of their Refuse, Reuse, Recycle stance on waste.

For a free, family friendly and fun festival experience, get along to Tūrama. Your senses will thank you for it.

Key Facts:

Location: Albert Park, Auckland Central

Dates: 26th - 28th July, 2019

Times: 5-10pm

Tūrama is a free event.

