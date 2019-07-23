Aussie legends Lime Cordiale announce return to New Zealand

It has already been a HUGE year for brothers Louis and Oli Leimbach - better known as Lime Cordiale. After soaring to new heights with their glorious hook-laden jams and selling out shows across the globe, they’ve just announced that they’re heading back to New Zealand shores!

Hailing from Sydney’s Northern Beaches, Lime Cordiale are responsible for delivering us the hit songs Dirt Cheap (which landed at #86 in triple j’s Hottest 100 in 2018), Money, and their latest single Inappropriate Behaviour. They’ve commanded legions of dedicated fans with their very own distinct brand of cruisey surf-rock and incredible live capabilities.

Currently in the middle of a mammoth six-week run of debut UK and Europe tour dates (27 back-to-back shows, including sold-out headline shows at O2 Academy London, Paradiso in Amsterdam as well as multiple festivals), Lime Cordiale have just announced that they plan to continue their endless summer with their biggest ever Australasian tour. Oli and Louis love touring in New Zealand so much, they are actually kicking off their final 2019 run here!







The Lime Cordiale ‘Robbery’ Tour will begin on October 3 in Christchurch, before heading to Auckland on October 4 and Wellington on October 5.

For those lucky enough to have seen Lime Cordiale earlier this year in New Zealand in sold-out shows across Dunedin, Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland, it’s a chance to relive the magic. For those yet to witness a Lime Cordiale show, this is your chance to catch one of Australia’s most electrifying live acts at the top of their game.

Don’t miss Lime Cordiale when they come to a town near you this Summer of 2019. General tickets on sale 11.00am, Thursday July 25 via http://www.limecordiale.com/.

Supported by triple j, Chugg Music and Select Music

With special guests to be announced

Thursday 3 October - Mrs. O's @ Lincoln University [LIC/AA] – Christchurch, NZ

Friday 4 October - Powerstation [LIC/AA] – Auckland, NZ

Saturday 5 October - The Hunter Lounge [LIC/AA] – Wellington, NZ

Tickets - http://www.limecordiale.com/

