Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

City Gallery presents Split Level View Finder

Tuesday, 23 July 2019, 3:42 pm
Press Release: City Gallery Wellington

City Gallery presents Split Level View Finder: Theo Schoon and New Zealand Art
27 July – 3 November 2019 | Free entry

This winter, City Gallery Wellington presents Split Level View Finder: Theo Schoon and New Zealand Art, the first comprehensive exhibition of Schoon’s art since the 1980s, rethinking his legacy for twenty-first century New Zealand. Connecting Bauhaus modernism, Maori art, and the art of the mentally unwell, Theo Schoon (1915–85) remains a controversial figure in New Zealand art.

Split Level View Finder explores the impact of Schoon’s work on New Zealand art, and is curated by Dr Damian Skinner and Aaron Lister. Schoon described himself as being like ‘a cat sniffing out all corners of a strange warehouse’. That is a perfect description of the type of artist we need now, more than ever. The exhibition explores the trickier questions of what he specifically sniffed out, who he did it with, and for what purposes”, says exhibition curator Aaron Lister.

A catalyst for modern art in Aotearoa and best understood in dialogue with his contemporaries, the exhibition presents Schoon’s painting, graphics, photography, and jade and gourd carving, in conversation with works by Rita Angus, Rolfe Hattaway, Paratene Matchitt, Selwyn Muru, Gordon Walters, Arnold Wilson, and Ans Westra. It looks at the artistic relationships and networks he built—this approach makes way for ideas and debates, and confronts the complex politics of his work. The last major exhibition of Schoon’s work took place in Rotorua Art Gallery in 1982.



A book is being produced to accompany the exhibition, with essays by the curators Dr Damian Skinner and Aaron Lister, plus Nathan Pohio and Andrew Paul Wood.

Dr Damian Skinner’s book Theo Schoon: A Biography was published in 2018. The exhibition will tour to Te Uru Gallery, Titirangi, Auckland, in early 2020, and is supported by the City Gallery Foundation, Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki, the Fletcher Trust, and the Schoon Estate.

In Conversation with Theo Schoon: A Weekend of Talks takes place on Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 August, and unpacks Schoon’s controversial work from a range of perspectives.

Split Level View Finder: Theo Schoon and New Zealand Art
27 July–3 November 2019 | Free entry
City Gallery Wellington, Te Ngākau Civic Square
Opening Day Curator’s Tour: Saturday 27 July, 11am

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from City Gallery Wellington on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: Flying High - The Photography of Lloyd Homer

For 35 years, Lloyd Homer took over 100,000 photos for the New Zealand Geological Survey (now known as GNS), his cameras taking him to many of the most spectacular and remote corners of New Zealand.. More>>

Beating Aussies 52-51: Silver Ferns Win Netball World Cup

It's the first time New Zealand has lifted the World Championship trophy in 16 years and marks an impressive turnaround for the Ferns after last year's fourth place finish at the Commonwealth Games. More>>

ALSO:

DOC Alert: Penguins Ignore Police, Return To Sushi Shop

Department of Conservation rangers are on high alert for 'penguin call-outs' after they've been spotted waddling around Wellington. Yesterday the little blue penguins had to be removed from under a sushi store near the Wellington railway station, not once - but twice. More>>

Baldwin St's Steep Decline: Welsh Town Beats Dunedin For Steepest Street

Harlech, a sleepy town set in the hills of North Wales, boasts a beautiful seaside, a 13th century castle and stunning panoramic views. But the town can now add something else to the list - Harlech is officially the home of the world’s steepest street. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 