3-1 win in the Agrimin test series

The CP Wool New Zealand shearing team of Rowland Smith and David Buick has broken a long-standing drought by completing a 3-1 win in the Agrimin test series against Wales in Wales.

The triumph came at the Corwen Shears in North Wales about 9am today New Zealand time as the pair were announced fourth-test winners by 1.1pts over Welsh stars Richard Jones and Allun Lloyd Jones.

While New Zealand has not been beaten by Wales in a shearing test in New Zealand, they had not won any of the near-annual series’ in Wales for about 8 years.

Today there was a double triumph with Smith also winning the Corwen Shears Open final, beating Royal Welsh Show Open winner Gwion Lloyd Evans, who was runner-up. Amo

ng the other finalists was new World champion and local Corwen hero Richard Jones, who was 4th, and New Zealand shearer Jack Fagan, who was 6th.

It was also a big day for New Zealand blade shearing sensation Allan Oldfield, of Geraldine. He completed a successful defence of the Royal Welsh Show and Corwen Shears Open blades titles, three weeks after winning the World title in France.

ENDS









© Scoop Media

