Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

3-1 win in the Agrimin test series

Sunday, 28 July 2019, 11:23 am
Press Release: Shearing Sports New Zealand

The CP Wool New Zealand shearing team of Rowland Smith and David Buick has broken a long-standing drought by completing a 3-1 win in the Agrimin test series against Wales in Wales.

The triumph came at the Corwen Shears in North Wales about 9am today New Zealand time as the pair were announced fourth-test winners by 1.1pts over Welsh stars Richard Jones and Allun Lloyd Jones.

While New Zealand has not been beaten by Wales in a shearing test in New Zealand, they had not won any of the near-annual series’ in Wales for about 8 years.

Today there was a double triumph with Smith also winning the Corwen Shears Open final, beating Royal Welsh Show Open winner Gwion Lloyd Evans, who was runner-up. Amo

ng the other finalists was new World champion and local Corwen hero Richard Jones, who was 4th, and New Zealand shearer Jack Fagan, who was 6th.

It was also a big day for New Zealand blade shearing sensation Allan Oldfield, of Geraldine. He completed a successful defence of the Royal Welsh Show and Corwen Shears Open blades titles, three weeks after winning the World title in France.

ENDS



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Shearing Sports New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: The Rediscovery of Theo Schoon


Split Level View Finder: Theo Schoon and New Zealand Art at Wellington's City Gallery is the first major multimedia retrospective of his work to be assembled since his Rotorua show in 1982 More>>

Scoop Review Of Books: Flying High - The Photography of Lloyd Homer

For 35 years, Lloyd Homer took over 100,000 photos for the New Zealand Geological Survey, his cameras taking him to many of the most spectacular and remote corners of New Zealand. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 