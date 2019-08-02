New Zealand's Biggest RNB Party Returns

The countdown has begun! New Zealand’s biggest RNB party – Friday Jams Live – makes its return this November. 2019 will see Auckland's favourite RNB event return to Western Springs Stadium on Sunday 17 November delivering non-stop RNB jams for one epic night – make sure you secure your ticket!

With the biggest line-up to date bursting to be revealed next Friday 9th August set your alarms to be the first to hear which RNB icons will be gracing the stage in 2019 – it’s going to be HUGE.

Since its inception in 2017, Friday Jams Live has grown into one of the biggest parties New Zealand audiences have ever seen. Raising the bar to meet the undeniable demand, 2019 is set to be the biggest and best party to date. See you there!

“Nostalgia is all the rage, and Friday Jams' epic crowd is undoubtedly proof of that”

– NZ Herald

“As the evening began to draw to a close ‘Get Low’ set the natural amphitheatre on fire, with crowd’s enthusiastic sing alongs drowning out the gargantuan PA”

- Under The Radar



FRIDAY JAMS LIVE 2019

NOVEMBER 2019

Presented by

Illusive Presents, Frontier Touring & ZM



Sunday 17 November

Western Springs Stadium | Auckland, NZ

All Ages







