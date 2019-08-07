Manukau Symphony Doubles the Tchaikovsky



7 August 2019



The Manukau Symphony Orchestra is set to perform two of Tchaikovsky’s greatest works with one of the country’s finest string players later this month.

When Tchaikovsky first wrote his Violin Concerto in D major, violinists refused to perform it, citing the technically challenging passages ‘impossible’.

Amalia Hall, violinist of the newly-remade NZTrio and one of the country’s most sought-after musicians, will be bringing the work to life with the Manukau Symphony Orchestra.

“Having worked with Amalia over the years, I have always admired her beautiful tone, exceptional virtuosity and her captivating voice on the violin,” says Uwe Grodd, Music Director of the Manukau Symphony Orchestra. “Amalia is one of the finest string players in the country, and it is a great privilege to have her perform this much-loved work with the Manukau Symphony Orchestra.”

Dubbed ‘Winter Daydreams’ and written by a 26-year-old Tchaikovsky, his Symphony No. 1 is a youthful masterwork with all the hallmarks of the melodic richness and skilful orchestration found in his later music.

“I am really excited about this programme as I know our orchestra and audiences will love the romantic melodies and catchy Russian folk tunes,” says Grodd.

The Manukau Symphony Orchestra is a community orchestra with a ‘very special spirit’. Comprised of a unique mix of professional, youth and community players, it is the only full symphony orchestra based in South Auckland. Its mission to deliver high quality concerts in South Auckland has seen the orchestra programming accessible repertoire and engaging renowned soloists.







The orchestra gratefully acknowledges the support of its donors, funders and supporters, including the Auckland Council, Pub Charity, Four Winds Foundation, Franklin Local Board, Howick Local Board, Mangere-Otahuhu Local Board, Papakura Local Board, Multi-Media, Vodafone Events Centre and Second Nature Charitable Trust for this concert.

What: Manukau Symphony Orchestra presents ‘Winter Dreams’

When: Saturday 17 August 2019, 7.30pm

Where: Vodafone Events Centre.

Tickets on sale now by calling 09 577 3031 or book at eventfinda.co.nz



Editor’s Notes

Manukau Symphony Orchestra

• Founded in 1993 based in South Auckland.

• Community symphony orchestra known for its ‘very special spirit.

• Around 80 players aged between 17 to 85

• Delivers 3-4 concerts each year.

• Unique mix of youth, community and professional musicians.

• Features locally and internationally-renowned players and soloists.

• Music Director: Uwe Grodd

manukausymphony.org.nz



Amalia Hall - Violinist

• Violinist of NZTrio since 2019.

• Concertmaster of Orchestra Wellington since 2016, making her New Zealand’s youngest concertmaster.

• Regular soloist with European orchestras as well as the Auckland Philharmonia, Orchestra Wellington, Auckland Symphony Orchestra, Christchurch Symphony Orchestra, Auckland Chamber Orchestra, Waikato Symphony Orchestra and St Matthew Chamber Orchestra.

• Multiple prize winner at international competitions including the International Tchaikovsky Competition for Young Musicians.

• Winner of all major awards in New Zealand including the National Concerto Competition.

• Studied at the Curtis Institute of Music under the tutelage of Pamela Frank and Joseph Silverstein. Completed Bachelor of Music degree at the University of Auckland studying with Dimitri Atanassov.

• Currently plays on a Vincenzo Rugeri violin from c. 1694.

Uwe Grodd - Conductor & Music Director

• Manukau Symphony Orchestra’s founding Music Director since 1993.

• Internationally-renowned, New Zealand-based German conductor and flautist.

• First Prize winner at the Cannes Classical Awards 2000 and two Gramophone Editor’s Choice in the UK for Best 18th Century Orchestral Recording of Vanhal Symphonies.

• Artistic Director of the International Music Festival New Zealand from 1998 to 2002.

• Founder and Artistic Director of the Flute Fest New Zealand from 2001 to 2004.

• Emeritus Professor at the University of Auckland’s School of Music.

