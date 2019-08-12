Waiata Maori Music Awards Finalists Announced

Today, Te Marama Pūoru Waiata Māori - Māori Music Month - is celebrated with the announcement of the finalists for the 2019 Waiata Māori Music Awards, with four nominations each to Kora brothers-founded group L.A.B. and Waiwhetū Wellington band Grove Roots.

Theia is up for best female solo artist as well as best music video; 2016 & 2017 best female solo artist winner Amba Holly is nominated again in the same category and Maimoa member PERE is nominated for best male solo artist. Longtime favourites Katchafire are nominated for best song and best songwriter.

The full list of finalists is below.

Now in its 12th year, the Waiata Māori Music Awards celebrate excellence in Māori music, honouring the keepers, teachers, promoters, creators and performers of Māori music.

The Awards were established by composer, musician and teacher Tama Huata ONZM (Ngati Kahungunu), a renowned leader and champion of Māori music and performing arts.

Tama’s daughter Ellison Huata now serves as executive director. She says, “The Waiata Māori Music Awards encourage, honour and celebrate the achievements of outstanding traditional and contemporary musical composition by Māori artists.”

Waiata Māori Music Awards ambassadors are Maisey Rika, Taisha, Rob Ruha and Tama Waipara.

Past award winners are here

The awards will be presented at a red carpet extravaganza ceremony at Club Hastings on Friday, September 13.

The ceremony will be livestreamed on Waiata Māori Music Awards Facebook

And broadcast live by Awards media partner Radio Kahungunu



FULL LIST OF FINALISTS 2019

Best Māori Female Solo Artist

1. Amba Holly

2. Theia

3. La Coco

4. JaLeace

Best Māori Male Solo Artist

1. Tipene

2. Israel Starr

3. PERE

Best Traditional Album Te Reo Māori

1. Te Kākano - Te Kākano

2. Grove Roots - Waka

3. Maaka Fiso - Ngaro

Best Māori Pop Album

1. L.A.B. - L.A.B. II

2. Te Kākano - Te Kākano

3. Tipene - Tautoko

Best Māori Urban Rap/Hiphop/RnB Album

1. Tipene - Tautoko

2. Grove Roots - Waka

3. Rugged and Wylde - The King and the Chief

Best Māori Urban Roots Album

1. Grove Roots - Waka

2. NLC - Know Your Roots

Best Song by a Māori Artist

1. Katchafire - Fyah In The Trenches

2. Te Kākano - Tōrea

3. L.A.B. - L.A.B. II

4. RunTingz Family - Runtingz Anthem

Best Māori songwriter

1. Katchafire

2. L.A.B.

3. Te Kākano

4. Amba Holly

Best Music Video by a Māori Artist

1. Grove Roots - Aotearoa

2. L.A.B. - Baby Will You Let Me

3. Tipene - Nanny's House

4. La Coco - Back When

5. Theia - Candy



