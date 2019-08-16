Adam Hattaway and the Haunters announce album and tour

Friday 16 August— You may not yet know about Adam Hattaway and the Haunters, but the band from Christchurch are here to change that, announcing their sophomore album Crying Lessons and an eight-date release tour, and sharing glorious rock ‘n’ roll ballad ‘Take Care of You’ along with a tongue-in-cheek video.

‘Take Care of You’ is a song band leader Adam Hattaway (The Eastern, Wurld Series) claims he wrote in his sleep.

“It's meant to be loving, and obviously caring, but a bit strung out. We chose it for the first single cos I thought that it is catchy and hopefully relatable.”

“In the video it's meant it look like I'm a big star playing to my adoring fans, which is clearly a joke. In verse one I'm hiding and they don't know I'm there, verse 2 I'm kinda ignoring them and verse 3 I'm just loving them. Don't ask me why.”

Crying Lessons is the second album from Adam Hattaway and the Haunters in a year, this time the sound is less indie rock and more soul-tinged rock ‘n’ roll. Recorded at The Lab with the brilliant Delaney Davidson on board as producer and Jol Mulholland as engineer, this album takes things up a level.

“The theme is, as cliche as it sounds, break ups and relationships going to shit but also trying looking at that in a positive way - it's okay when it's over.”

Crying Lessons will be released digitally via DRM on 13 September and available on CD at selected outlets and at shows. Listen to 'Take Care of You' now on iTunes, Spotify or Apple Music.

The release coincides with a nationwide album release tour, kicking off on release day with a hometown show. Tickets are on sale at midday today at Under The Radar.

Adam Hattaway and the Haunters

Album Release Tour

13 September - Space Academy, Christchurch - support Killergrams & Oliver and the Acre

14 September - The Cook, Dunedin - support Fazed on a Pony & Koizilla

26 September - Meow, Wellington

27 September - Common Room, Hastings - support Danica Bryant

28 September - Thirsty Dog, Auckland - support Reb Fountain & Water

31 October - The Plant, Blenheim

1 November - Boatshed, Nelson - support Butterflies Welcoming Spring

2 November - Mussel Inn, Golden Bay - support Butterflies Welcoming Spring

