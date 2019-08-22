Global Climbing Day celebrated in climbing gyms countrywide

Thursday 22 August, 2019

Global Climbing Day celebrated in New Zealand climbing gyms around the country – Saturday 24 August.

Saturday 24th August sees the return of the Global Climbing Day celebration to climbing gyms around New Zealand, and the world. A global initiative by The North Face, the day aims to provide no or low-cost climbing to people who may not have tried it in the spirit of togetherness and equality. The Global Climbing Day manifesto states; “We believe in a world that is united by difference, bound by empathy and strengthened by understanding. Walls are meant for climbing”.

For the first time, Global Climbing Day is also supporting the local development of the sport. For every participant in New Zealand, The North Face will be donating money to help the New Zealand Alpine Club (NZAC) to do more for climbers and the sport. NZAC General Manager, Karen Leacock says “This is a wonderful boost for the Club, and we are very pleased to be on board with The North Face, supporting this initiative. Studies by SportNZ have shown that young people, especially young girls and women, are looking for more sporting opportunities outside of traditional team sports. They want activities that offer a challenge but not necessarily competition, and that are really social at the same time. We believe that climbing fits squarely in this category and are excited to partner with The North Face to offer free entry to many gyms across the country on Saturday. There is a saying amongst climbers, that the best climber is not the one climbing the hardest routes, rather the one having the most fun!”

For a full list of events see here: bit.ly/WallsAU

Background The New Zealand Alpine Club was formed in 1891 and aims to promote and support climbing at all levels within New Zealand. The club has over 4300 members, twelve regional sections and five full-time staff based at its headquarters in Christchurch. The scope of its activities is broad including publishing, the provision of 17 alpine huts and base lodges, instruction, events, advocacy, insurance and support for overseas climbing expeditions.

Ends





© Scoop Media

