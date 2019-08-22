Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

City Gallery Wellington presents Eavesdropping

Thursday, 22 August 2019, 12:57 pm
Press Release: City Gallery Wellington

22 August

They’re listening … but so are you.

City Gallery Wellington presents Eavesdropping.
On now until 17 November 2019 | Free entry




City Gallery Wellington presents Eavesdropping—an exhibition that explores the politics of listening in our post-Snowden moment. But it isn’t just about big data, surveillance, and security, it’s also about our personal responsibilities as earwitnesses.

Co-curator Joel Stern says “One of the unique features of this project for me as a curator, has been working in collaboration with James, a legal academic. This has allowed us to intervene in sonic art by shifting from the production of sound to the laws and politics of listening.”

Eavesdropping explores diverse technologies (audiotape, radio telescope, networked intelligence) and politics (surveillance, settler colonialism, detention). Melbourne artist Sean Dockray stages a philosophical dialogue between an Amazon Echo, a Google Home Assistant, and an Apple Homepod. Meanwhile, Fayen d’Evie and Jen Bervin (with Bryan Phillips and Andy Slater) present research into ‘cosmic eavesdropping’, scrambling accounts of individuals dedicated to listening for extraterrestrial signals with relevant field recordings.

For the curators James Parker (Melbourne Law School) and Joel Stern (Liquid Architecture), it’s an exciting project to bring to New Zealand. “We’re thrilled to presentEavesdropping on a grander scaler in New Zealand—even though the show was first presented in Australia, it addresses global themes.”

There are politically charged works that address what can and can’t be heard. Lawrence Abu Hamdan’s works consider the oppressive regime of silence enforced in a Syrian prison, the use of accent tests to deny Somalians refugee status, and analysis of audio-ballistic evidence that led to an Israeli soldier being tried for manslaughter. The Manus Recording Project Collective—a group of men detained by Australia on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea—made recordings daily for the original show, prompting us to consider our position as earwitnesses.

Parker and Stern note “The show feels timely—Lawrence Abu Hamdan has recently been nominated for the Turner Prize. The Manus Recording Project Collective work addresses an ongoing political crisis. It’s a different piece of work now—it was produced in real time but at City Gallery is presented as an archival work, even though five of the six men are still in detention. It’s worth noting that New Zealand offered asylum to some of the refugees, and that one of the exhibiting artists Behrouz Boochani has won numerous literary prizes for his writings from detention.”

Co-curator James Parker says “As a legal academic, I think it’s really important to work with cultural institutions—the gallery is also a law school. Both are places in which senses of justice are fashioned and faculties of judgment shaped.”

Eavesdropping: A Reader is being produced to accompany the exhibition with essays by the curators, plus interviews with and writings by the artists.

Eavesdropping is an ongoing collaboration by Liquid Architecture and Melbourne Law School. The exhibition was first presented at the University of Melbourne’s Ian Potter Museum of Art, last year.

Curators James Parker (Melbourne Law School) and Joel Stern (Liquid Architecture) will give a keynote lecture at September’s Tuatara Open Late on Thursday 5 September.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from City Gallery Wellington on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Westpac Exiting Cake Tin: Stadium Announces Naming Rights Agreement With Sky

Wellington Regional Stadium Trust (WRST) and Sky Network Television Ltd (Sky) have announced a new partnership that will see Sky secure the naming rights of the Stadium from 1 January 2020. More>>

ASB Classic: Serena Williams Confirmed For 2020

One of the biggest names in sport has confirmed she will be returning to the ASB Classic in 2020. Twenty-three time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams will return to Auckland’s ASB Tennis Arena to challenge for the ASB Classic title. More>>

Netball: Taurua To Coach Silver Ferns Through Two More Campaigns

Netball New Zealand has confirmed Taurua will guide the Silver Ferns as they take on the Australian Diamonds in October’s Cadbury Netball Series (Constellation Cup), along with the Northern Quad Series in late January. More>>

ALSO:

Bigger But Less Novel Than The Parrot: Giant Fossil Penguin Find

The discovery of Crossvallia waiparensis, a monster penguin from the Paleocene Epoch (between 66 and 56 million years ago), adds to the list of gigantic, but extinct, New Zealand fauna. These include the world’s largest parrot, a giant eagle, giant burrowing bat, the moa and other giant penguins. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 