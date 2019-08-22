Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Rei Announces His National Album Release Tour

Thursday, 22 August 2019, 4:47 pm
Press Release: Integrity Promotions


Rei is super-stoked-af to announce his first ever national headline tour!

Hot off of the release of his new album ‘The Bridge’, Rei is hitting 8 towns across the country with more dates coming soon. With his new single ‘Too Easy’, featuring up-and-coming reggae artist Lion Rezz smashing the NZ airwaves and streaming playlists, this tour couldn’t come at a better time. Rei is also bringing NZ RnB legend D. Love on tour with him, who will be on DJ, vocal and drum pad duties.

The tour follows up on Rei’s success with ‘Good Mood’ (also from his new album) which recently hit #1 on the Spotify United States Viral Chart, beating out Ariana Grande’s hit ‘thank u, next’ for the top spot. It also charted on the UK, Canada and NZ viral playlists, gaining over 2 million streams.

‘New Zealand on Air has an unprecedented level of talent on its airwaves, and Rei is one of its champions.’ - Josie Adams (The Spinoff)

The Bridge’ and ‘Too Easy’ were all mixed and mastered by the legendary Chris Chetland, who has credits for Snoop Dogg, Bebe Rexha, Dua Lipa and Savage.

It was also co-produced by Rei’s tour mate, NZ producer D. Love (Savage, Timmy Trumpet, Pieter T).

Check out Rei’s tour here

Stay tuned for updates and connect with Rei at

www.musicbyrei.com

Stream the album here


ends

