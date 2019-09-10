Sky Sport Celebrates Māori Language Week

10 September 2019

Sky Sport Celebrates Māori Language Week with te reo Commentary on 15 Matches

Ka whakanuia te Wiki o Te Reo Māori e Sky mā te whakapāho me te kōrero hākinakina i roto i te reo Māori i tēnei wiki. Ma ngā hōtaka 15 – pēnei I a Farah Palmer Cup, Jock Hobbs Memorial National Under 19s, NZRL National Premiership me te Mitre 10 cup

Sky Sport is pleased to be supporting Māori Language Week by including te reo Māori commentary on all* of Sky’s onsite broadcasts this week. The 15 matches include Farah Palmer Cup, Jock Hobbs Memorial National Under 19’s, NZRL National Premiership and Mitre 10 Cup.

Thursday, 12 September 2019

· Mitre 10 Cup: Waikato v Hawke's Bay: 7.35pm

Friday, 13 September 2019

· Mitre 10 Cup - Northland v Canterbury: 7.35pm

Saturday, 14 September 2019

· 2019 Jock Hobbs Memorial National U19 Tournament - Day 3 Match 1: 12.00pm

· Farah Palmer Cup: Taranaki v Tasman: 12.05pm

· NZRL National Premiership - Counties Stingrays v Waikato: 1.05pm

· 2019 Jock Hobbs Memorial National U19 Tournament - Day 3 Match 2: 1.40pm

· Mitre 10 Cup - Taranaki v Bay of Plenty: 2.35pm

· NZRL National Premiership - Akarana Falcons v Canterbury Bulls: 3.05pm

· 2019 Jock Hobbs Memorial National U19 Tournament - Day 3 Match 3: 3.20pm

· 2019 Jock Hobbs Memorial National U19 Tournament - Day 3 Match 4: 5.00pm

· Mitre 10 Cup - Southland v Manawatu: 5.05pm

· Mitre 10 Cup - Counties Manukau v Auckland: 7.35pm

Sunday, 15 September 2019

· Farah Palmer Cup: Wellington v Counties Manukau: 11.35am

· Mitre 10 Cup - Wellington v Otago: 2.05pm

· Mitre 10 Cup - Tasman v North Harbour: 4.35pm

The Sky Sport te reo Māori commentary teams will include the following:

Tumamao Harawira

Wairangi Koopu

Te Arahi Maipi

Mataia Keepa

Raniera Harrison

Peeni Henare

Tamati Waaka

Chey Milne

Api Pewhairangi

Patara Berryman

Kereama Wright

James Perry

To access the alternative te reo Māori commentary, press the yellow (language) button on your Sky remote once the match coverage has started. Select ‘Audio Language’, and using the up/down arrows select ‘”English Alt’ and press the “select button” on the Sky remote.

*Supercars is not produced by Sky Sport and will not feature alternative te reo commentary.

Due to the nature of live sport, these listings are subject to change without notification. Please check your electronic programme guide (epg) for the latest channel listings.

