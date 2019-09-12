Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Fat Freddy's Drop announce Summer Record Tour

Thursday, 12 September 2019, 9:28 am
Press Release: The Label

The invincible Fat Freddy’s Drop has invited a swag of New Zealand’s finest musicians and international DJs to spark up their annual summer roady.

The NZ Summer Record Tour 2020 is destined for Thames, Kerikeri, Mangawhai, Tauranga, Auckland, Wellington, Havelock North, Christchurch and Queenstown.

No two shows will be the same with the curated roster of special guests featuring neo-soul star Bailey Wiley, Taite Prize winner Tom Scott’s Avantdale Bowling Club, powerhouse L.A.B, hip hop wildflower JessB, dub rockers Tunes of I, dancehall queen Silva MC, and bilingual Persian-Kiwi rapper Chaii. Plus a heavyweight international line up, DJs Jazzy Jeff, David “Ram Ram” Rodigan & loop artist Dub FX.

Fat Freddy’s Drop
Summer Record Tour
2020 Dates


Saturday 28 Dec: Thames Racecourse, Thames - Coromandel
Special Guests; DJ JAZZY JEFF, JESSB, TUNES OF I
Tickets on sale from ticketmaster.co.nz


Monday 30 Dec: Kainui Road Vineyard - Kerikeri
Special Guests; DJ JAZZY JEFF, SILVA MC, BAILEY WILEY, TUNES OF I
Tickets on sale from ticketmaster.co.nz


Tuesday 31 Dec: Northern Bass - Mangawhai
New Years Eve Festival
Tickets on sale from fatfreddysdrop.com/nztour


Saturday 4 Jan: Wharepai Domain - Tauranga
Special Guests; DJ JAZZY JEFF, L.A.B., AVANTDALE BOWLING CLUB, JESSB,
TUNES OF I
Tickets on sale from ticketmaster.co.nz


Saturday 18 Jan: The Outer Fields at Western Springs - Auckland
Special Guests; DJ DAVID RODIGAN, L.A.B., AVANTDALE BOWLING CLUB, JESSB, CHAII, BAILEY WILEY
Tickets on sale from ticketmaster.co.nz


Monday 20 Jan: Williams Park, Days Bay - Lower Hutt Wellington
Special Guests; DJ DAVID RODIGAN, SILVA MC, TUNES OF I
Tickets on sale from ticketmaster.co.nz


Friday 31 Jan + Saturday 1 Feb: Black Barn Vineyards - Havelock North
Special Guests; BAILEY WILEY, SILVA MC
Tickets on sale from ticketmaster.co.nz


Thursday 6 Feb: The Horncastle Hoon, Horncastle Arena - Christchurch
Special Guests: DUB FX, L.A.B., AVANTDALE BOWLING CLUB, JESSB,
CHAII, BAILEY WILEY
Tickets on sale from fatfreddysdrop.com/nztour


Saturday 8 Feb: John Davies Oval - Queenstown
Special Guests; DUB FX, L.A.B., AVANTDALE BOWLING CLUB, BAILEY WILEY
Tickets on sale from fatfreddysdrop.com/nztour

