Fat Freddy's Drop announce Summer Record Tour

The invincible Fat Freddy’s Drop has invited a swag of New Zealand’s finest musicians and international DJs to spark up their annual summer roady.

The NZ Summer Record Tour 2020 is destined for Thames, Kerikeri, Mangawhai, Tauranga, Auckland, Wellington, Havelock North, Christchurch and Queenstown.

No two shows will be the same with the curated roster of special guests featuring neo-soul star Bailey Wiley, Taite Prize winner Tom Scott’s Avantdale Bowling Club, powerhouse L.A.B, hip hop wildflower JessB, dub rockers Tunes of I, dancehall queen Silva MC, and bilingual Persian-Kiwi rapper Chaii. Plus a heavyweight international line up, DJs Jazzy Jeff, David “Ram Ram” Rodigan & loop artist Dub FX.

Fat Freddy’s Drop

Summer Record Tour

2020 Dates



Saturday 28 Dec: Thames Racecourse, Thames - Coromandel

Special Guests; DJ JAZZY JEFF, JESSB, TUNES OF I

Tickets on sale from ticketmaster.co.nz / fatfreddysdrop.com/nztour for more info



Monday 30 Dec: Kainui Road Vineyard - Kerikeri

Special Guests; DJ JAZZY JEFF, SILVA MC, BAILEY WILEY, TUNES OF I

Tickets on sale from ticketmaster.co.nz / fatfreddysdrop.com/nztour for more info



Tuesday 31 Dec: Northern Bass - Mangawhai

New Years Eve Festival

Tickets on sale from fatfreddysdrop.com/nztour for more info



Saturday 4 Jan: Wharepai Domain - Tauranga

Special Guests; DJ JAZZY JEFF, L.A.B., AVANTDALE BOWLING CLUB, JESSB,

TUNES OF I

Tickets on sale from ticketmaster.co.nz / fatfreddysdrop.com/nztour for more info



Saturday 18 Jan: The Outer Fields at Western Springs - Auckland

Special Guests; DJ DAVID RODIGAN, L.A.B., AVANTDALE BOWLING CLUB, JESSB, CHAII, BAILEY WILEY

Tickets on sale from ticketmaster.co.nz / fatfreddysdrop.com/nztour for more info



Monday 20 Jan: Williams Park, Days Bay - Lower Hutt Wellington

Special Guests; DJ DAVID RODIGAN, SILVA MC, TUNES OF I

Tickets on sale from ticketmaster.co.nz / fatfreddysdrop.com/nztour for more info



Friday 31 Jan + Saturday 1 Feb: Black Barn Vineyards - Havelock North

Special Guests; BAILEY WILEY, SILVA MC

Tickets on sale from ticketmaster.co.nz / fatfreddysdrop.com/nztour for more info



Thursday 6 Feb: The Horncastle Hoon, Horncastle Arena - Christchurch

Special Guests: DUB FX, L.A.B., AVANTDALE BOWLING CLUB, JESSB,

CHAII, BAILEY WILEY

Tickets on sale from fatfreddysdrop.com/nztour for more info



Saturday 8 Feb: John Davies Oval - Queenstown

Special Guests; DUB FX, L.A.B., AVANTDALE BOWLING CLUB, BAILEY WILEY

Tickets on sale from fatfreddysdrop.com/nztour for more info

