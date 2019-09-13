Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Zealand Road Race Championships

Friday, 13 September 2019, 10:39 am
Press Release: Athletics New Zealand

Aaron Pulford (Thames) will be looking to put an end to a string of second or third placings when he tackles the New Zealand road running championships this Sunday. Pulford has already tested out the five lap 2km circuit around the roads of the Bruce Pulman Park in Takanini with a convincing win in the Auckland championship three weeks ago.

An accomplished 10,000m runner on the track having won the national title four years in a row from 2014, as well as the national half marathon in 2010 and the marathon title in 2015, but Pulford has yet to win a road title. The 28 year old won the 2007 U/18 road title and in the seniors was third in 2014 and 2017, second in 2015 and last year in Cambridge when he was just two seconds behind Oli Chignell.

The senior men’s race has drawn a strong field, including 2016 and 2017 champion Daniel Balchin (Canterbury), the 2015 and 2016 U/20 champion Michael Voss (Rotorua), Jacob Priddey (Hamilton) who won the U/18 title in 2011 and 2012, Connor Melton (Canterbury) second U/20 last year and Christopher Dryden (Canterbury) third U/20 last year. Also in the hunt for a medal are Josh Maisey (Auckland) who ran 29:59 for 10km in Melbourne last month.

The women’s 10km title is expected to be fought out by Katrina Andrew (Otago) and Audrey Gregan (Auckland). Mel Aitken (Otago) has entered both the senior and master races and could have the edge for a medal in the seniors ahead of Melissa Black (Wellington), Esther George (Wellington) and Bella Bloomfield (Otago).

Toby Gualter (Wellington), second in the national half marathon championship earlier this month, should add the U/20 road title to the cross country crown, as should Kirstie Rae (Wellington) in the U/20 women. Andres Hernandez (Whanganui) will be defending his U/18 title against the in form Will Anthony (Wellington). Martina Conner (Canterbury) will be seeking the double this season in the U/18 women going for the road title after winning the cross country last month. Isabella Richardson (Auckland) will be defending the U/18 title.

Brian Garmonsway (Wellington) and Jonny McKee (Auckland) are the leading master men competing. Lyndon Hohaia (Auckland) will have the senior 20km race walk to himself being the sole entrant in the category B national permit meet. Courtney Ruske (Canterbury) and Laura Langley (Napier) should battle out the senior women’s 20km which is also category B.

Interest will centre on Daniel du Toit (Wellington) in the U/20 10km walk. The 16 year old set a national age groups 5km record of 22:10 last month and he has a time of 46:38 for 10km, to his credit, which indicates he is in line for a fresh New Zealand under 17 and under 18 record.

The championships start at 8.30am with the race walks, the road races start at 11.30am with the senior 10km at 2.55pm.

The event will be live streamed on Athletics New Zealand Facebook page.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Athletics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Broken Estate: An Expat Expert Surveys Our Media

Melanie Bunce cut her teeth in journalism at the Otago Daily Times. Now she teaches and researches it at one of the UK’s most prestigious journalism schools and tracks the trends that shape the uncertain future of news... More>>

Controversial Reforms: Te Papa Chief Executive To Step Down

Te Papa’s Chief Executive Geraint Martin announced today he will step down from the role at the end of the year. Mr Martin said he had achieved what he set out to do at the museum, and Te Papa was in a strong position for the future. More>>

ALSO:

A City Possessed: New Edition Of Book Coincides With Ellis Case Appeal

Originally published in 2001, A City Possessed is the harrowing account of one of New Zealand’s most high-profile criminal cases – a story of child sexual abuse allegations, gender politics and the law. More>>

ALSO:

Te Wiki O Te Reo: Tribute To NZers Embracing Te Reo

Māori Language Commissioner Rawinia Higgins says everyday New Zealanders are proving Māori language critics wrong by coming together and embracing our national, indigenous language. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Four Women In A Man Cave - The Pink Hammer

As the play's publicity package playfully inquires - “Five unhappy people in a shed full of tools. What could possibly go wrong?” More>>

Howard Davis: The NZSO Present Transfiguration

The rich, lush, and luxuriant music of Rachmaninov, Strauss, and Wagner will be in the capable hands of Asher Fisch and French Canadian pianist Louis Lortie. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 