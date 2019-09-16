Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Summer F.A.W.C! 2019 line-up revealed

Monday, 16 September 2019, 3:12 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Tourism

16 September 2019

The keenly anticipated programme for Summer F.A.W.C! Food and Wine Classic has launched this week, featuring 75+ delectable events spanning ten action-packed days in Hawke’s Bay from 1–10 November.

Considered among New Zealand’s most celebrated food and wine festivals, this year’s Summer F.A.W.C! will see top shelf local and national chefs, winemakers and foodies conspire to produce the most diverse range of dishes and experiences in F.A.W.C!’s eight-year history.

Event prices range from free walk-ups to $285, and include everything from wellness workshops and wine pop-ups, to alfresco brunches, fresh seafood smorgasbords and hearty BBQs, plus all the one-of-a-kind experiences you can only find at F.A.W.C!

Hawke’s Bay Tourism leads the management of F.A.W.C! on behalf of the region’s hospitality industry, and Chief Executive Officer Hamish Saxton says anticipation for the series has never been greater.

“We’re incredibly excited about the Summer 2019 line-up and the extraordinary range of culinary experiences that F.A.W.C!ers can look forward to over the ten days.

“Revellers can look forward to the return of many favourite local hot spots, along with delicious debuts from Market St, Mojo Journeys, The Motherhood Project, Central Fire Station, Arapata Lodge, and Zeffer Cider.”

Mr Saxton says the calibre and diversity of collaborations between local and visiting chefs in particular, has organisers anticipating extra intrigue from F.A.W.C! regulars.

“I’m delighted to announce the incomparable Al Brown will once again be teaming up with Black Barn Vineyards, while F.A.W.C! favourite Nici Wickes is returning for two special collaborations – one with the celebrated South Island restaurateur Fleur Sullivan, and a second with wellness expert Kate McLeay.”

Hawke’s Bay icon James Beck is also welcoming the award-winning Giulio Sturla (formerly of Roots restaurant) and Cazador’s Dariush Lolaiy to Bistronomy, while Regnar Christensen from The Grange, Gisborne’s Spitfire Catering, Maxine Scheckter from Sugar Flour Pasty School, Conor Mertens and Carly Black from Auckland-based pop-up Restaurant Chimera, and Meat Candy BBQ from Manawatu are among a host of visiting talent preparing to wow F.A.W.C!ers with their incredible cuisine.

The programme has launched online at www.fawc.co.nz, with inserts in this week’s Hawke’s Bay Today along with Auckland and Wellington distribution.

F.A.W.C! database members will have special pre-sale access to buy tickets from 9am Monday 23 September, with general public sales available from 9am Tuesday 24 September via the F.A.W.C! website. For access to the pre-sale, people should sign up to the F.A.W.C! database at www.fawc.co.nz.

F.A.W.C! is organised by Hawke’s Bay Tourism, and sponsored by Hawke’s Bay BMW, Air New Zealand, Hastings District Council and Napier City Council.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hawke's Bay Tourism on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Oscar Buzz: Waititi's Jojo Rabbit Wins People's Choice Award At Toronto

Taika Waititi's new film Jojo Rabbit has nabbed the coveted Grolsch People's Choice Award at the close of Toronto International Film Festival. More>>

ALSO:

Broken Estate: An Expat Expert Surveys Our Media

Melanie Bunce cut her teeth in journalism at the Otago Daily Times. Now she teaches and researches it at one of the UK’s most prestigious journalism schools and tracks the trends that shape the uncertain future of news... More>>

Controversial Reforms: Te Papa Chief Executive To Step Down

Te Papa’s Chief Executive Geraint Martin announced today he will step down from the role at the end of the year. Mr Martin said he had achieved what he set out to do at the museum, and Te Papa was in a strong position for the future. More>>

ALSO:

A City Possessed: New Edition Of Book Coincides With Ellis Case Appeal

Originally published in 2001, A City Possessed is the harrowing account of one of New Zealand’s most high-profile criminal cases – a story of child sexual abuse allegations, gender politics and the law. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 