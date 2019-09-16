Summer F.A.W.C! 2019 line-up revealed

16 September 2019

The keenly anticipated programme for Summer F.A.W.C! Food and Wine Classic has launched this week, featuring 75+ delectable events spanning ten action-packed days in Hawke’s Bay from 1–10 November.

Considered among New Zealand’s most celebrated food and wine festivals, this year’s Summer F.A.W.C! will see top shelf local and national chefs, winemakers and foodies conspire to produce the most diverse range of dishes and experiences in F.A.W.C!’s eight-year history.

Event prices range from free walk-ups to $285, and include everything from wellness workshops and wine pop-ups, to alfresco brunches, fresh seafood smorgasbords and hearty BBQs, plus all the one-of-a-kind experiences you can only find at F.A.W.C!

Hawke’s Bay Tourism leads the management of F.A.W.C! on behalf of the region’s hospitality industry, and Chief Executive Officer Hamish Saxton says anticipation for the series has never been greater.

“We’re incredibly excited about the Summer 2019 line-up and the extraordinary range of culinary experiences that F.A.W.C!ers can look forward to over the ten days.

“Revellers can look forward to the return of many favourite local hot spots, along with delicious debuts from Market St, Mojo Journeys, The Motherhood Project, Central Fire Station, Arapata Lodge, and Zeffer Cider.”

Mr Saxton says the calibre and diversity of collaborations between local and visiting chefs in particular, has organisers anticipating extra intrigue from F.A.W.C! regulars.

“I’m delighted to announce the incomparable Al Brown will once again be teaming up with Black Barn Vineyards, while F.A.W.C! favourite Nici Wickes is returning for two special collaborations – one with the celebrated South Island restaurateur Fleur Sullivan, and a second with wellness expert Kate McLeay.”

Hawke’s Bay icon James Beck is also welcoming the award-winning Giulio Sturla (formerly of Roots restaurant) and Cazador’s Dariush Lolaiy to Bistronomy, while Regnar Christensen from The Grange, Gisborne’s Spitfire Catering, Maxine Scheckter from Sugar Flour Pasty School, Conor Mertens and Carly Black from Auckland-based pop-up Restaurant Chimera, and Meat Candy BBQ from Manawatu are among a host of visiting talent preparing to wow F.A.W.C!ers with their incredible cuisine.

The programme has launched online at www.fawc.co.nz, with inserts in this week’s Hawke’s Bay Today along with Auckland and Wellington distribution.

F.A.W.C! database members will have special pre-sale access to buy tickets from 9am Monday 23 September, with general public sales available from 9am Tuesday 24 September via the F.A.W.C! website. For access to the pre-sale, people should sign up to the F.A.W.C! database at www.fawc.co.nz.

F.A.W.C! is organised by Hawke’s Bay Tourism, and sponsored by Hawke’s Bay BMW, Air New Zealand, Hastings District Council and Napier City Council.

