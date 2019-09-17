International Fixtures confirmed for NZ 16s & 18s Residents
New Zealand Rugby League is pleased to announce a series of international fixtures that will see our brightest future league talent on display from up and down the country.
The NZ Resident 16s and 18s are set to take on TOA Samoa 16s and 18s at Auckland’s Pulman Park on Sunday 6th October, while the NZ Resident 18s will also come up against France’s U19s on Thursday, October 3rd at International Stadium, Rotorua.
As well as the NZ Residents 18s fixture, French Rugby League will embark on a historic tour of New Zealand facing the South Island 20s, Waikato 20s and Auckland 19s.
Full list of fixtures in date order (all times are
NZT):
Friday 27 September 2019 – Nga Puna Wai, Christchurch
Canterbury Invitation XIII vs. France U19s; 5pm kick off
Monday 30 September 2019 – Ngaruawahia, Waikato
Waikato 20s vs. France U19s; 4pm kick off
Thursday 3 October 2019 – International Stadium, Rotorua
New Zealand Resident 18s vs. France U19s; 6:30 kick off
Sunday 6 October 2019 – Pulman Park, Auckland
New Zealand Resident 16s vs. TOA 16s; 10:30am
Auckland 19s vs. France U19s; 12:15pm
New Zealand Resident 18s vs. TOA 18s; 2:00pm
New Zealand Rugby League is pleased to announce the following successful players have been selected to represent the New Zealand Resident 16s and 18s teams for 2019.
New Zealand Resident 16s:
Name Club District Zone
Team Keano
KINI Marist Auckland Akarana Zyon
MAIU’U Te
Atatu Auckland Akarana Stanley
IONGI Marist Auckland Auckland Heneli
LUANI Pakuranga Auckland Counties
Manukau Sione
VAIHU Waitemata Auckland Auckland Filipo
WHITEHOUSE-OPETAIA
TOVIO Waitemata Auckland Auckland Ali
LEIATAUA Pakuranga Auckland Counties
Manukau Francis
MANULELUA Papatoetoe Auckland Counties
Manukau Ben
PENI Papatoetoe Auckland Counties
Manukau Carlos
TARAWHITI Pakuranga Auckland Counties
Manukau Arama
KITE Manukura Manawatu Mid
Central Fatiauma MOEAHU
LEOTA Waitara Taranaki Mid
Central Tea-Rani WOODMAN
TUHORO Takahiwai Northland Northland Ethan
FAITAUA Linwood Canterbury Southern Felix
FA’ATILI Hornby Canterbury Southern Jaedon
WELLINGTON Hornby Canterbury Southern Uriah
TULI Linwood Canterbury Southern Cassius
COWLEY Pikiao Bay of Plenty Upper
Central Manaia
NGATAKI-MATTHEWS Turangawaewae Waikato Upper
Central
Head Coach: Bejay Hewitt (Akarana)
Assistant Coaches: Chris Langley, Eugene Davis (Upper Central)
Manager: Junie Shelford (Northland)
Trainers: Sean Witanga (Counties Manukau), Iripa Rangi (Vodafone Warriors)
Physio: Quentin Hokianga (Vodafone Warriors)
Wellbeing Support: Te Iwi Ngaro Wairau (Southern)
New Zealand Resident 18s:
Name Club District Zone
Team Caleb
PESE Ellerslie Auckland Akarana Jyris
GLAMUZINA Ellerslie Auckland Akarana Lani
GRAHAM-TAUFA Marist Auckland Akarana Moana
GRAHAM-TAUFA Marist Auckland Akarana Temple
KALEPO Richmond Auckland Akarana Jonah
PALOTA-KOPA Richmond Auckland Akarana Luani
Naufahu
WHYTE Marist Auckland Akarana Eteru
ROPETI Marist Auckland Auckland William
FAKATOUMAFI Otahuhu Auckland Counties
Manukau Otukinekina
KEPU Manurewa Auckland Counties
Manukau Peesi Valingi
KEPU Manurewa Auckland Counties
Manukau Sione
MOALA Manurewa Auckland Counties
Manukau Taniela
OTUKOLO Otahuhu Auckland Counties
Manukau Semisi
SIKEI Otahuhu Auckland Counties
Manukau Semisi
TAPA Otahuhu Auckland Counties
Manukau Feao
TONGIA Otahuhu Auckland Counties
Manukau Brooklyn
HEREWINI Whanganui Manawatu Mid
Central Tyson CHASE Kia
Ora Manawatu Mid
Central Jordan
COLEMAN Hornby Canterbury Southern Caius
FA’ATILI Hornby Canterbury Southern Tukimihia
SIMPKINS Pikiao Bay of Plenty Upper
Central Dallas
MCEWAN Randwick Wellington Wellington
Head Coach: Tusa Lafaele (Counties Manukau)
Assistant Coaches: Daniel McEwan (Wellington) and Cody Walker (Akarana)
Manager: Tania Harris (Counties Manukau)
Trainers: Lee Paru (Southern) and Jasen McCarthy (Akarana)
Physio: Allan Horn (Counties Manukau)
Wellbeing Support: Te Iwi Ngaro Wairau (Southern)
NZRL CEO, Greg Peters, says these fixtures are a teaser of the international rugby league to come.
“What’s really exciting about these matches is that we get a glimpse into the future of New Zealand Rugby League. These National Teams provide a platform for players to springboard their future opportunities in the game and are an essential part of the NZ pathway.
“The fixtures are also a display of the impressive domestic talent developed through our Clubs, Districts and Zones and having our future Kiwis come up against quality competition such as TOA Samoa and France will be exciting to see.”
Geoff Brown, Rugby League Samoa Executive said: “We are thankful for the opportunity to come up against the NZ Residents, and at the same time, continue to strengthen our international relationships as these fixtures are vital to the development of Samoan rugby league.
“To play for your country is the ultimate goal and we’re always working to provide elite pathways for our young players to achieve this at a range of age levels. Thanks to New Zealand Rugby League for their ongoing support, we look forward to the upcoming clashes.”
Marc Palanques, Executive Chairman Federation Français Rugby a XIII said: “We are looking forward to this historic U19’s tour of New Zealand with a distinct vision of preparing a competitive squad capable of mixing it with the world’s best in the future.
“The current rep cycle means we are preparing for a World Cup every four years and this is our first step in giving our players the experience they need to compete against the world’s best players. The four-match program we have is ambitious while providing a wonderful mixture of games and community engagements for our young players.
“Mixing sport with the local culture and experiencing their first haka, will be a life-changing experience and we hope to be able to reciprocate this with the NZRL when they visit next. A special word of thanks to our rugby league hosts in the South Island; Canterbury Rugby League and the North Island; Waikato Rugby League, Auckland Rugby League and New Zealand Residents.”
All NZ Resident 16s and 18s games will be live-streamed on NZRL's Facebook page.