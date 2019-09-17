Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

International Fixtures confirmed for NZ 16s & 18s Residents

Tuesday, 17 September 2019, 10:07 am
Press Release: New Zealand Rugby League

New Zealand Rugby League is pleased to announce a series of international fixtures that will see our brightest future league talent on display from up and down the country.

The NZ Resident 16s and 18s are set to take on TOA Samoa 16s and 18s at Auckland’s Pulman Park on Sunday 6th October, while the NZ Resident 18s will also come up against France’s U19s on Thursday, October 3rd at International Stadium, Rotorua.

As well as the NZ Residents 18s fixture, French Rugby League will embark on a historic tour of New Zealand facing the South Island 20s, Waikato 20s and Auckland 19s.

Full list of fixtures in date order (all times are NZT):

Friday 27 September 2019 – Nga Puna Wai, Christchurch

Canterbury Invitation XIII vs. France U19s; 5pm kick off

Monday 30 September 2019 – Ngaruawahia, Waikato

Waikato 20s vs. France U19s; 4pm kick off

Thursday 3 October 2019 – International Stadium, Rotorua

New Zealand Resident 18s vs. France U19s; 6:30 kick off

Sunday 6 October 2019 – Pulman Park, Auckland

New Zealand Resident 16s vs. TOA 16s; 10:30am

Auckland 19s vs. France U19s; 12:15pm

New Zealand Resident 18s vs. TOA 18s; 2:00pm

New Zealand Rugby League is pleased to announce the following successful players have been selected to represent the New Zealand Resident 16s and 18s teams for 2019.

New Zealand Resident 16s:

NameClubDistrictZone Team
Keano KINIMaristAucklandAkarana
Zyon MAIU’UTe AtatuAucklandAkarana
Stanley IONGIMaristAucklandAuckland
Heneli LUANIPakurangaAucklandCounties Manukau
Sione VAIHUWaitemataAucklandAuckland
Filipo WHITEHOUSE-OPETAIA TOVIOWaitemataAucklandAuckland
Ali LEIATAUAPakurangaAucklandCounties Manukau
Francis MANULELUAPapatoetoeAucklandCounties Manukau
Ben PENIPapatoetoeAucklandCounties Manukau
Carlos TARAWHITIPakurangaAucklandCounties Manukau
Arama KITEManukuraManawatuMid Central
Fatiauma MOEAHU LEOTAWaitaraTaranakiMid Central
Tea-Rani WOODMAN TUHOROTakahiwaiNorthlandNorthland
Ethan FAITAUALinwoodCanterburySouthern
Felix FA’ATILIHornbyCanterburySouthern
Jaedon WELLINGTONHornbyCanterburySouthern
Uriah TULILinwoodCanterburySouthern
Cassius COWLEYPikiaoBay of PlentyUpper Central
Manaia NGATAKI-MATTHEWSTurangawaewaeWaikatoUpper Central

Head Coach: Bejay Hewitt (Akarana)

Assistant Coaches: Chris Langley, Eugene Davis (Upper Central)

Manager: Junie Shelford (Northland)

Trainers: Sean Witanga (Counties Manukau), Iripa Rangi (Vodafone Warriors)

Physio: Quentin Hokianga (Vodafone Warriors)

Wellbeing Support: Te Iwi Ngaro Wairau (Southern)

New Zealand Resident 18s:

NameClubDistrictZone Team
Caleb PESEEllerslieAucklandAkarana
Jyris GLAMUZINAEllerslieAucklandAkarana
Lani GRAHAM-TAUFAMaristAucklandAkarana
Moana GRAHAM-TAUFAMaristAucklandAkarana
Temple KALEPORichmondAucklandAkarana
Jonah PALOTA-KOPARichmondAucklandAkarana
Luani Naufahu WHYTEMaristAucklandAkarana
Eteru ROPETIMaristAucklandAuckland
William FAKATOUMAFIOtahuhuAucklandCounties Manukau
Otukinekina KEPUManurewaAucklandCounties Manukau
Peesi Valingi KEPUManurewaAucklandCounties Manukau
Sione MOALAManurewaAucklandCounties Manukau
Taniela OTUKOLOOtahuhuAucklandCounties Manukau
Semisi SIKEIOtahuhuAucklandCounties Manukau
Semisi TAPAOtahuhuAucklandCounties Manukau
Feao TONGIAOtahuhuAucklandCounties Manukau
Brooklyn HEREWINIWhanganuiManawatuMid Central
Tyson CHASEKia OraManawatuMid Central
Jordan COLEMANHornbyCanterburySouthern
Caius FA’ATILIHornbyCanterburySouthern
Tukimihia SIMPKINSPikiaoBay of PlentyUpper Central
Dallas MCEWANRandwickWellingtonWellington

Head Coach: Tusa Lafaele (Counties Manukau)

Assistant Coaches: Daniel McEwan (Wellington) and Cody Walker (Akarana)

Manager: Tania Harris (Counties Manukau)

Trainers: Lee Paru (Southern) and Jasen McCarthy (Akarana)

Physio: Allan Horn (Counties Manukau)

Wellbeing Support: Te Iwi Ngaro Wairau (Southern)

NZRL CEO, Greg Peters, says these fixtures are a teaser of the international rugby league to come.

“What’s really exciting about these matches is that we get a glimpse into the future of New Zealand Rugby League. These National Teams provide a platform for players to springboard their future opportunities in the game and are an essential part of the NZ pathway.

“The fixtures are also a display of the impressive domestic talent developed through our Clubs, Districts and Zones and having our future Kiwis come up against quality competition such as TOA Samoa and France will be exciting to see.”

Geoff Brown, Rugby League Samoa Executive said: “We are thankful for the opportunity to come up against the NZ Residents, and at the same time, continue to strengthen our international relationships as these fixtures are vital to the development of Samoan rugby league.

“To play for your country is the ultimate goal and we’re always working to provide elite pathways for our young players to achieve this at a range of age levels. Thanks to New Zealand Rugby League for their ongoing support, we look forward to the upcoming clashes.”

Marc Palanques, Executive Chairman Federation Français Rugby a XIII said: “We are looking forward to this historic U19’s tour of New Zealand with a distinct vision of preparing a competitive squad capable of mixing it with the world’s best in the future.

“The current rep cycle means we are preparing for a World Cup every four years and this is our first step in giving our players the experience they need to compete against the world’s best players. The four-match program we have is ambitious while providing a wonderful mixture of games and community engagements for our young players.

“Mixing sport with the local culture and experiencing their first haka, will be a life-changing experience and we hope to be able to reciprocate this with the NZRL when they visit next. A special word of thanks to our rugby league hosts in the South Island; Canterbury Rugby League and the North Island; Waikato Rugby League, Auckland Rugby League and New Zealand Residents.”


All NZ Resident 16s and 18s games will be live-streamed on NZRL's Facebook page.


