Native Tongue signs Kučka for Australia and New Zealand

Native Tongue is ecstatic to announce the signing of Laura Jane Lowther (known as Kučka) for Australia and New Zealand.

Kučka is an active producer, vocalist and songwriter, and has featured on collaborations with Flume, Vince Staples, and A$AP Rocky. Kučka has brought her aura-filled and slick electronic live show to arena stages around the world with The xx, Mura Masa, and Mount Kimbie.

"Jaime and Matt have been a great support to me even before signing with them so it's nice to officially become part of the family. I'm excited to add my music to their impressive catalogue" says Laura.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to officially welcome Laura to Native Tongue." explains Native Tongue's Managing Director Jaime Gough. "Laura has already achieved great success through her solo project and collaborations as Kučka, yet it’s going to be an exciting year, with a stunning debut Kučka album and some great collaborations to come. We’re also looking forward to working with Eva at Incgnto and the team at Heavy Duty."

Kučka has returned with her first single in three years. Written and produced by Kučka with additional production by Flume, 'Drowning' stands as one of Lowther’s most claustrophobic pieces to date, with her voice almost overwhelmed by glowing synths and shuffling percussion. Keeping the lyrics personal and literal, the open emotionality of her songwriting is contrasted with the simple but hyper-digital production within which they are embedded, to deliver her most sonically intimate release yet.

Kučka is touring Australia for the first time since 2018 across the recently announced Laneway Festival 2020 alongside the likes of Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, Charli XCX and more.

'Drowning' is out now via Warp/LuckyMe and Soothsayer. Stream on Spotify here.





