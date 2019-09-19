Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Native Tongue signs Kučka for Australia and New Zealand

Thursday, 19 September 2019, 1:50 pm
Press Release: Native Tongue

Native Tongue is ecstatic to announce the signing of Laura Jane Lowther (known as Kučka) for Australia and New Zealand.

Kučka is an active producer, vocalist and songwriter, and has featured on collaborations with Flume, Vince Staples, and A$AP Rocky. Kučka has brought her aura-filled and slick electronic live show to arena stages around the world with The xx, Mura Masa, and Mount Kimbie.

"Jaime and Matt have been a great support to me even before signing with them so it's nice to officially become part of the family. I'm excited to add my music to their impressive catalogue" says Laura.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to officially welcome Laura to Native Tongue." explains Native Tongue's Managing Director Jaime Gough. "Laura has already achieved great success through her solo project and collaborations as Kučka, yet it’s going to be an exciting year, with a stunning debut Kučka album and some great collaborations to come. We’re also looking forward to working with Eva at Incgnto and the team at Heavy Duty."

Kučka has returned with her first single in three years. Written and produced by Kučka with additional production by Flume, 'Drowning' stands as one of Lowther’s most claustrophobic pieces to date, with her voice almost overwhelmed by glowing synths and shuffling percussion. Keeping the lyrics personal and literal, the open emotionality of her songwriting is contrasted with the simple but hyper-digital production within which they are embedded, to deliver her most sonically intimate release yet.

Kučka is touring Australia for the first time since 2018 across the recently announced Laneway Festival 2020 alongside the likes of Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, Charli XCX and more.

‘Drowning’ is out now via Warp/LuckyMe and Soothsayer. Stream on Spotify here.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Native Tongue on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Facebook Announces New Changes: Combating Hate And Extremism

Some of these changes predate the tragic terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, but that attack, and the global response to it in the form of the Christchurch Call to Action, has strongly influenced the recent updates to our policies and their enforcement. More>>

Amazon Confirms: Lord Of The Rings Series To Shoot In NZ

Amazon Studios announced today that its series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s iconic fantasy novels The Lord of the Rings will shoot in New Zealand. Pre-production has started, and production on the series will begin in Auckland in the coming months. More>>

ALSO:

Birds: Dunedin's Bells Ring As City Celebrates Its Albatross

The city's churches, schools and public buildings bells would chime in unison from 1pm, in what has been a long-standing tradition marking the return of the birds - and a farewell to this season's albatross chicks. More>>

Oscar Buzz: Waititi's Jojo Rabbit Wins People's Choice Award At Toronto

Taika Waititi's new film Jojo Rabbit has nabbed the coveted Grolsch People's Choice Award at the close of Toronto International Film Festival. More>>

ALSO:

Broken Estate: An Expat Expert Surveys Our Media

Melanie Bunce cut her teeth in journalism at the Otago Daily Times. Now she teaches and researches it at one of the UK’s most prestigious journalism schools and tracks the trends that shape the uncertain future of news... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 