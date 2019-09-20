Rugby World Cup 2019 - We're ready, are you?

With the Rugby World Cup only a few hours away, the Pt Chev Bowls 'Clubhouse & Galley' is ready to share the fan experience with all those who want to join us…

The ‘Clubhouse' bar is full stocked, the ‘Galley' menus are prepared, and the new 75” TV screen is up and ready to show all 48 games from the tournament.

The 'Clubhouse & Galley' is situated right at the heart of Pt Chev at 25 Dignan Street, so it’s an easy walk from any direction!

Simply take out a $30 annual social membership (to comply with licensing) on our website: ptchevbowls.com and then come along with the receipt on your own, with mates or your family to enjoy all the 'Clubhouse & Galley' offers…

If you don’t have access to a computer, you can pay the fee in the bar on the night.

Your social membership will be valid for a full 12 months, so if you want to come back after the Rugby has finished you can!

We’re open for all the All Black games (whatever the time!), and you can be sure you’ll get a warm Pt Chev Bowls welcome when you arrive.

The first AB’s game is this Saturday (21 Sept) at 9:45pm, and the Galley restaurant is open until 8pm, so come down have a bite to eat then sit back and enjoy the game!

And as a new member your first drink is on us!*





© Scoop Media

