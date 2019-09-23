Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

LOUIS THEROUX Announces Special Guest for NZ Live Show

Monday, 23 September 2019, 5:02 pm
Press Release: BBC

As final tickets go on sale, Louis Theroux has announced he will be joined by a very special guest on his show at Auckland’s Civic Theatre on Friday 10 January 2020.

Megan Phelps-Roper, a former member of the infamous Westboro Baptist Church, the subject of some of Louis’ most famous documentaries, will make a special appearance with Louis on stage in Auckland, New Zealand. Megan will be remembered for her appearance in The Most Hated Family in America (2007) and The Most Hated Family in America in Crisis (2011) documentaries.

“I have known Megan for well over ten years. When I first met her she was a committed member of a fire-and-brimstone homophobic hate group. Now she is leading an entirely new life as a thinker and writer of great sensitivity and insight, bringing a message of empathy and intelligent engagement with those we disagree with. It brings me great pleasure to announce she will be joining me in Australia and New Zealand on this tour. Megan and I will be talking about her time at the Westboro Baptist Church and what led her to leave, and what lessons the rest of us can learn from her journey,” said Louis Theroux.

Megan Phelps-Roper is the granddaughter of Fred Phelps, founder of the Westboro Baptist Church, a Kansas-based denomination known for picketing funerals of U.S. service members and widely decried as a hate group. Fans of Louis’ films will remember Megan and members of her family holding placards in public with homophobic, anti-Semitic and obscene comments, vocalising the messages preached by her grand-father and head of the church. Megan and her sister, Grace, left the Westboro Church in November 2012 leaving behind her family and the religious beliefs that were ingrained into her from the day she was born.

Since leaving the church, Megan has become an advocate for people and ideas she was once taught to despise; Megan is now an activist and speaker who lobbies to overcome divisions and hatred between religious and political divides. Megan’s autobiography Unfollow will be released in October 2019.

“Nearly seven years after leaving my former church, I am still blown away by the kindness and compassion of those who reached out to me and helped to change my mind. I can’t wait to share the journey that transformed me from a hardcore Westboro follower, longing for the destruction of the world, to a believer in hope and humanity. It’s a great honour to join Louis on his tour and have the chance to discuss these incredible experiences live on stage!” said Megan about her upcoming visit.

Louis will also be joined by television and radio personality Julia Zemiro. Julia steps into Louis’ weird and wonderful mind and together they journey across the world and into its plethora of subcultures, communities and citizens. In this two-hour live show, discover behind-the-scenes secrets as they relive some of Louis’s most famous encounters, and discuss what happened after the cameras stopped rolling.

Louis Theroux is an award-winning film and documentary maker. His skill has always been getting people to say more than they thought they would—or could. Through this approach, he has shone light on some of the world’s most intriguing beliefs, behaviours, and institutions by getting to know the people at the heart of them – from the officers and inmates at San Quentin prison, male porn performers of the San Fernando Valley to exploring the secrets of the Church of Scientology.

LOUIS THEROUX WITHOUT LIMITS
Friday 10 January - The Civic, AUCKLAND

TICKETS: www.ticketmaster.co.nz / 0800 111 999
www.louistherouxliveonstage.com

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from BBC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Facebook Announces New Changes: Combating Hate And Extremism

Some of these changes predate the tragic terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, but that attack, and the global response to it in the form of the Christchurch Call to Action, has strongly influenced the recent updates to our policies and their enforcement. More>>

Amazon Confirms: Lord Of The Rings Series To Shoot In NZ

Amazon Studios announced today that its series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s iconic fantasy novels The Lord of the Rings will shoot in New Zealand. Pre-production has started, and production on the series will begin in Auckland in the coming months. More>>

ALSO:

Birds: Dunedin's Bells Ring As City Celebrates Its Albatross

The city's churches, schools and public buildings bells would chime in unison from 1pm, in what has been a long-standing tradition marking the return of the birds - and a farewell to this season's albatross chicks. More>>

Oscar Buzz: Waititi's Jojo Rabbit Wins People's Choice Award At Toronto

Taika Waititi's new film Jojo Rabbit has nabbed the coveted Grolsch People's Choice Award at the close of Toronto International Film Festival. More>>

ALSO:

Broken Estate: An Expat Expert Surveys Our Media

Melanie Bunce cut her teeth in journalism at the Otago Daily Times. Now she teaches and researches it at one of the UK’s most prestigious journalism schools and tracks the trends that shape the uncertain future of news... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 