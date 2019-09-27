Spark Sport successfully streams matches

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Friday, 27 September 2019, 8:20 am
Press Release: Spark Sport

Spark Sport successfully streams Italy vs Canada, and England vs USA

Spark Sport is pleased to confirm that the Italy vs Canada and England vs USA matches streamed successfully both from a platform and broadband network perspective. Key performance measures tracked well and the vast majority of customers had a great viewing experience.

While there were a small number of customers with set-up and device issues, these were not related to the Spark Sport platform and represent a small number of the tens of thousands of customers who tuned in to watch the games on Spark Sport. Customers that experienced issues are encouraged to get in touch at help.sparksport.co.nz as soon as possible, to help resolve their issues before the next match.

Rugby World Cup coverage will resume on Spark Sporton Saturday at 4:00pm with the Argentina v Tonga match.

