Call of the wild will ring out in Taupo on Saturday



A cacophony of duck calls will ring out at the New Zealand Duck and Goose Calling Championships this weekend.

Held during the Sika Show at the Great Lake Centre Taupo on Saturday, the best New Zealand duck callers will quack it out for the chance to go and compete on the international stage.

Kiwi winners get to compete at the world champs held as part of the Waterfowl Festival in Easton, in Maryland in the United States.

The annual Sika Show & Competition is the largest outdoor trade show of its kind in New Zealand, drawing thousands of keen hunters and other outdoor enthusiasts.

Each year duck callers come from all over New Zealand to test their skills at the champs.

The contestants will compete in five categories: open live duck; open team duck; open live goose and open team goose.

To qualify as a junior, you must be under 14 years of age and must not have been a top three finalist in any previous national duck calling championship.

"A time limit of 60 seconds for all individual routines and 90 seconds for team competitions will be strictly enforced so it’s a very testing high pressure affair," Organiser Adam Rayner says.

"There are lots of calling events around the country but nothing compares with the New Zealand champs and the kudos involved in just taking part, let alone winning,".

"Previous winners have done exceptionally well at the world champs proving Kiwis can compete with the best in the world" Rayner says.

Duck calling competitors are asked to enter on the day - register from 9am on Saturday, September 28.



