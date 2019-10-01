Night Noodle Markets return with a feast for your senses

Night Noodle Markets return with a feast for your senses in Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington



Dumplings, bao, yakitori, hawker rolls, pho, ramen and mango lassi - there’s so much to savour at the up-coming Night Noodle Markets.

The popular pop-up food festival returns to Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington, with a feast for your senses - from a huge variety of specialty dishes to Asian-inspired drinks, all enjoyed under colourful lanterns while taking in free entertainment.

Now in their fifth year, the award-winning Night Noodle Markets recreate the hustle and bustle of Asia with a 10-night eclectic culinary carnival. With free entry, the series is a great way for friends and families alike to get together and experience authentic international street food at its best.

First up is Auckland at Victoria Park starting in late November, followed by Christchurch at North Hagley Park in February; the series wraps up in April at Wellington’s Basin Reserve.

David Blackwell, Stuff Events & Sponsorship Director, says: “The Night Noodle Markets get better and better each year, making them a destination-dining experience. We’re thrilled this is fast becoming a must-do event. We often hear stories of people coming back night after night they’ve enjoyed it so much.”

More than 295,000 people attended the Night Noodle Markets in Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington last year. The event is award-winning, taking out the NZ Events Association Best Sustainable Event of 2018, recognised for diverting waste from landfill. To follow this achievement, a massive 95% of event waste was diverted from last season’s Auckland event through eco packaging, recyclable cans and waste management systems.

Event dates and locations:

• Auckland Night Noodle Markets: November 29 to December 8, 2019, Victoria Park

• Christchurch Night Noodle Markets: February 7 to 16, 2020, North Hagley Park

• Wellington Night Noodle Markets: April 17 to 26, 2020, Basin Reserve

Photography from Night Noodle Markets 2018/2019 season.

Download high-resolution versions here.



About Night Noodle Markets

The Night Noodle Markets bring communities together to celebrate and eat delicious Asian food over the warmer months. They attract keen foodies, families, young professionals and friends for a fun night out. A replica of the ever-popular Australian Night Noodle Markets (run by Fairfax Media for 20 years), the New Zealand Night Noodle Markets have been run by Stuff Events since starting in Christchurch in 2016. Stuff is committed to running sustainable and environmentally-friendly events, running some of New Zealand’s most iconic events, including Auckland’s Ports of Auckland Round the Bays, the Central Districts Field Days and the Women of Influence Awards and Speaker Series.

ends

© Scoop Media

