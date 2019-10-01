Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Rotorua kapa haka perform with SIX60 ahead of All Blacks

Tuesday, 1 October 2019, 2:59 pm
Press Release: Te Puia


Rotorua kapa haka performers have shared the stage with top kiwi band SIX60 as part of a New Zealand showcase in the leadup to the next All Blacks Rugby World Cup game against Canada in Beppu, Japan.

SIX60 and the Te Puia | NZMACI kapa haka group delighted the crowd with a collaboration on the te reo Māori version of the hit song ‘Roots’, which SIX60 created for the ‘Anthem’ album for Māori language week. The two groups performed in Beppu on October 1 to an enthusiastic audience of local and international fans.

The kapa haka group, including students from Rotorua Boys High School, have been performing, educating and serving as ambassadors during the RWC in support of the New Zealand says 39 campaign.

Kiri Atkinson-Crean from Te Puia | NZMACI says the group had a great reaction from audiences in Tokyo, and the pairing with SIX60 in Beppu brought a whole different layer and energy to the performance.

“It showcased the beauty of te reo Māori, the power and grace of kapa haka and the energy and creativity of Kiwi musicians.”

Ms Atkinson-Crean says the fact that Beppu and Rotorua share a sister city relationship, and are also both geothermal spa towns, made the performance even more special for the kapa haka performers.

“It was a genuine and compelling marriage of the traditional and modern, showcasing the best of Aotearoa while the world’s eyes are on Beppu.”

As well as the Te Puia | NZMACI kapa haka group, many of whom have represented Rotorua and New Zealand in Japan already this year, traditional Māori carving was also on display in Beppu.

NZMACI master carver, James Rickard has been working on taiaha and tewhatewha to display Māori artistry and techniques as another element of the cultural exchange with Japan.

An ornate kūwaha – Te Haeata Whero – representing a two-way doorway between Aotearoa and Japanese culture, along with a Mauri stone from Mt Tongariro offered by Ngati Hikairo, have already been unveiled in Tokyo.

Te Haeata Whero was carved by Mr Rickard and two other carvers from NZMACI, Lenny Boonen and Kawana Waititi, and it has been a prominent feature of the New Zealand says 39 campaign, which aims to foster knowledge and goodwill between the two nations.

Ms Atkinson-Crean says the reception to the Te Puia | NZMACI representatives has been phenomenal.

“Japanese people have responded and received Māori culture and traditions in the most beautiful way – it has been a heartfelt connection.
“And we, as manuhiri, have learned so much about Japan culture and people – and of omotenashi – the Japanese tradition of caring for manuhiri, which pretty much mirrors our Māori concept of manaakitanga.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Te Puia on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:

Master Storyteller: Author Jack Lasenby Remembered

Jack Lasenby died on Friday, aged 88. He was the author of children's books, novels, and short stories. He was the winner of numerous awards, including the Prime Minister's award for Literary Achievement in 2014. More>>

Roving Rowi: Mountain Going Rowi Kiwi Aroha On The Move Again

Aroha, the rowi kiwi that made headlines last month after she was rescued from a mountain by the local West Coast LandSAR Alpine Cliff Rescue team is on the move again. More>>

Facebook Announces New Changes: Combating Hate And Extremism

Some of these changes predate the tragic terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, but that attack, and the global response to it in the form of the Christchurch Call to Action, has strongly influenced the recent updates to our policies and their enforcement. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 