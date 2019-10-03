Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Power of Inclusion Speakers Welcomed to Aotearoa

Thursday, 3 October 2019, 8:51 am
Press Release: New Zealand Film Commission

AUCKLAND, AOTEAROA NEW ZEALAND, Thursday 3 October 4.30am (NZST)

Speakers scheduled to take the stage at The Power of Inclusion summit in Auckland, Aotearoa New Zealand have been welcomed with a pōwhiri by Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei on their marae, which overlooks the Waitematā Harbour.

The Power of Inclusion begins today, Thursday 3 October and continues on Friday 4 October. Speakers that were at the pōwhiri included actor and activists Yara Shahidi (black-ish, grown-ish), Magda Szubanski (Kath & Kim, Babe), award winning writer and director Niki Caro (Whale Rider, Mulan), actor and director Rachel House (Hunt of the Wilderpeople), Hollywood game-changer Franklin Leonard, actor Ana Scotney (The Breaker Upperers), award winning journalist Malika Bilal (Al Jazeera English ‘The Stream’), Academy Award nominated producer Heather Rae (Frozen River) and inclusion advocate and lead researcher, Dr. Stacy L. Smith.

The land at Bastion Point has been an integral part of the Ngāti Whātua ki Ōrākei tribe since the 17th Century, which was reclaimed from the Crown through occupation, protest, activism and Treaty settlement, to enable their people’s aspirations. The marae is now the representation of this legacy. Ngāti Whātua will provide this presence throughout the two days of The Power of Inclusion summit.

The Power of Inclusion is a global summit happening in Auckland, Aotearoa New Zealand over the 3rd and 4th October 2019. Hosted by the New Zealand Film Commission and Women in Film and Television International, with support from The Walt Disney Studios, The Power of Inclusion presents a 2-day programme which includes case studies, panels, conversations and keynotes on pertinent issues in the inclusion and representation space. The line-up features 60+ international and local speakers, and includes but is not exclusive to, people of colour, women, inter-faith, indigenous, LGBTQ+ and people with a disability; and is open for all to attend.

The Power of Inclusion is enveloped in the unique and extraordinary environment that Aotearoa New Zealand and its peoples have to offer and the conversations that take place will catalyse the future of screen.

The Power of Inclusion sponsors include Motion Picture Association, Warner Bros, HBO, NBC Universal, Entertainment Partners, Hilton Auckland, Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development - Screen Auckland and is supported by Screen Australia.


