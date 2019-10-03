Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Martial Arts Enthusiasts to Benefit from New UFC Range

Thursday, 3 October 2019, 9:12 am
Press Release: Achieve Fitness

Achieve Fitness is proud to announce they now stock a range of UFC equipment to benefit those in martial arts.

With a long-standing history of importing, supplying, and servicing fitness equipment throughout New Zealand, Achieve Fitness under the parent company of Bernsport Limited is proud to have their finger on the pulse of what New Zealanders want. Now, they are appealing to those with a passion for martial arts.

In late 2019, Achieve Fitness announced the release of UFC training gear which would enable both professionals and amateurs to take their fitness to a “champion level”.

According to spokesperson Krystle Parker, the decision to import UFC training equipment was based on demand, a lot of research, and product quality consideration.

“We’re all about making sure New Zealanders have access to the most durable and high-quality equipment – no matter their chosen sport or hobby. UFC equipment ticks those boxes, and we feel those in the field of martial arts will be thrilled with what’s available.”

For those involved in martial arts, there is now a full range of UFC Kombat gloves, benches, punch bags, and cardio training gear from which to choose. Speed ropes, bags, weights, ab rollers, balance boards, mats, and wraps are also available under UFC branding for sale from Achieve Fitness.

“We can’t wait for both seasoned and beginner fighters to try the UFC equipment for themselves. It’s in a league of its own,” Krystle says.

If you would like to know more about the full range of UFC equipment, visit www.achievefitness.co.nz/ufc, email customerservice@achievefitness.co.nz, or phone 0800 625 3349.

About Achieve Fitness

Achieve Fitness is an importer, supplier, and service provider of high-end, high-quality fitness equipment in New Zealand. They are proud to stock a full range of treadmills, elliptical trainers, exercise bikes, rowing machines, boxing equipment, gym equipment, and commercial equipment. With over 25 years in the industry and backed by parent company Bernsport Limited, you can rely on Achieve Fitness for the sales, service, and support you require to take your fitness or fitness business to the next level.

