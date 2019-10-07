World Egg Day

Nutrition experts celebrate the ‘eggsellent’ health benefits of one of nature’s original superfoods on Friday Oct 11th.

Feeding millions of hungry mouths around the globe for centuries, the humble egg is to be celebrated on Friday October 11th, 2019 as New Zealand marks World Egg Day.

As part of the local celebrations NZ consumers can enter to win an I Love Eggs World Egg Day Super Naturally Good Prize Pack including 6 months of eggs, a Sunbeam Poach and Boil appliance and recipe books. To enter visit eggs.org.nz or use this link: bit.ly/2AEduKrWEDEnter

Kiwis are encouraged to eat an egg for breakfast in their favourite form; perhaps it’s eggs and soldiers with the kids, microwaved scrambled eggs or a tasty cheese omelette. By enjoying eggs for breakfast you’ll be joining in a world-wide celebration of one of the most versatile natural foods available.

New Zealanders will eat over 90 million dozen eggs this year which equates to 235+ eggs per person. Whether you’re a poached, fried, soft boiled or scrambled fan, a French toast or omelette lover, World Egg Day is a chance to enjoy this naturally nutritious and delicious food.

Eggs are Super Naturally Good for you…. and everyone loves eggs! They’re tasty, convenient, great value for money and play such an important part of a well-balanced diet.

Providing a high-quality source of protein, the nutritional value of the egg is undeniable, and experts from the International Egg Nutrition Centre (IENC) have identified five reasons to eat more eggs:

1. Eggs are among the most nutritious foods on the planet, and a fantastic source of protein

A single egg contains 14 essential nutrients including vitamins A, B, D and E, as well as being a source of calcium, selenium and iodine. Along with six grams of protein, eggs are one of the most nutritious foods available globally.

2. Eggs contain choline which can aid healthy brain development

This little-known nutrient plays an important role in building cell membranes, impacting a number of vital functions within the body, and eggs are one of the best natural sources of choline. Not only does it aid healthy brain development, it also plays a role in liver function and metabolism and has been found to reduce the risk of breast cancer by 24%[i].

3. Eggs can reduce the risk of heart disease

Studies have found that eating eggs can lower the risk of heart disease in healthy people. Despite containing cholesterol, eggs contain high density level (HDL) or ‘good’ cholesterol and research shows that people with higher levels of HDL generally have reduced risks of heart disease.

4. Eating eggs can maintain good eye health

Vitamin A deficiency is one of the leading causes of blindness across the globe, and eggs are a great natural source of vitamin A. The yolks also contain powerful antioxidants that can counteract some degenerative processes affecting eye health.

5. Eggs have benefits for all ages

Eggs are a great source of nutrition at any age. From providing the building blocks during foetal development, to containing the level of nutrients needed to sustain energy throughout the day, eggs are a healthy source of protein that should be enjoyed by all ages.

Celebrations will be taking place around the world to mark World Egg Day 2019. To find out more visit www.worldeggday.com.

