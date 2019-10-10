The New Zealand Cider Festival 2019



After a successful sold-out event in 2018 The New Zealand Cider Festival is back and better than ever for its fourth consecutive year in New Zealand’s Cider capital, Nelson. Held on 16th November at Founders Heritage Park it will coincide again with the NZ Cider Awards on 15th November.

With an exciting line up of entertainment, celebrity speakers and kids’ activities planned, it is set to be a highlight on many calendars, some for the fourth time! Cider popularity has doubled over the last 5-6 years with over 1 in 4 consumers now including Cider in their shopping - but there are still over 1/3 of New Zealanders who have never tried Cider! The NZ Cider Festival offers the opportunity to try a wide range of Ciders created by Cider makers from all over NZ in one handy and scenic central location in Nelson. With a great selection of top NZ Cider makers already on board, including Old Mout Cider, Peckhams, The Sprig and Fern Brewery, Tutu Cider, Zeffer and Capital Cider Co. Plus a number of cideries will be making their NZ Cider Festival debut including, Rough Hands, Morning Cider Co and Old Mill Wines and Ciders. Event goers and Cider enthusiasts are in for yet another exciting and memorable Cider experience.

The Festival is a celebration of all things Cider and an event for the whole family!

2019 Highlights:

- Over 80 NZ Cider varieties from all over New Zealand

- Set in the historic village of Founders Heritage Park, Nelson

- Talented NZ musicians and a fantastic range of speakers

- Family friendly entertainment, games and activities

- Award winning Ciders

- Local artisan food and a range of non-alcoholic beverages

- Described by National Geographic (2017) as a “heaven for Cider seekers”



