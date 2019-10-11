Kiwi hitmakers Lee Mvtthews Bones album release tour

George FM presents Kiwi hitmakers Lee Mvtthews Bones album release tour

Friday 11 October— Rising stars of New Zealand electronic music Lee Mvtthews announce a seven-date tour ahead of the release of their long awaited debut album Bones, which is set to drop on 1 November. The Bones Release Tour kicks off in Dunedin on 5 November makes its way up the country before wrapping up with a huge pre-Christmas show at Studio the Venue in Auckland on 21 December.

“This is going to be a massive summer and we can’t wait to kick it off with our album release shows all over New Zealand,” says Graham Mvtthews.

“We’re working on putting together some really special shows with some of our favourite DJs in support,” adds Tom Lee.

Tickets go on sale now at leemvtthews.com.

2019 is the year that Lee Mvtthews went from being one of the most promising acts in New Zealand electronic music to taking their place as established and in-demand producers and DJs. They have the #1 song on dance radio in New Zealand with the title track from the album, they've just won best track and best artist at the 2019 Georgies (George FM awards).

Lee Mvtthews are summer festival faves, with R&V and Homegrown just added to their summer schedule. But the best way to experience Lee Mvtthews is at one of their own high intensity live shows, with track upon track of absolute bangers making up their full-length sets. Their recent headline shows have all sold out, so don't snooze on this tour.

Lee Mvtthews

Bones Release Tour

Dunedin

5 November - Forbury Park Raceway

with Melt, Mylen, Liftance & Tollo

Queenstown

9 November - Yonder

with Sin & Sly Chaos

Palmerston North

14 November - Secret Location

with Yancey, Sammie & Thomo

Christchurch

7 December - Hide

with CSM B2B Holistic, Sin & Witters

Hamilton

14 December - Secret Location

with Yancey, Wumbo, Sammie Cheff & Tellah

Tauranga

20 December - Totara Street

with Kidku and more TBA

Auckland

21 December - Studio The Venue

with Aroha, Trei, Twenty Two, We Mouve Sound System

Tickets on sale now at leemvtthews.com

Lee Mvtthews aka Graham Matthews and Tom Lee have been musical collaborators since 2013, quickly gaining a reputation for infectious tunes that pair colourful melodies with bass-driven drops.

Their debut EP, SILHOUETTES, was released in late 2017 and featured collaborations with well-known Kiwi acts such as Pieter T and TY. The record’s stand-out track, ‘Nothing To Lose’, featuring Jay Bulletproof and Marino Mariner, was a huge hit on George FM winning them Best Track of 2018 at the George FM awards.

In 2018 the duo released four singles, ‘Stay’ Ft. Omega Levine, ‘Inside Out’ Ft. Watson, ‘Fool’, and ‘Let Me Go’ ft. Embher with three of them receiving music video funding from NZ on Air. The lads have also taken on remixes for NZ pop/hip hop sensation Kings and Perth drum and bass virtuoso’s Flowidus.

Lee Mvtthews have become a favourite in the New Zealand festival circuit, playing regularly at the likes of Rhythm & Vines, Bay Dreams, Homegrown, Springbreak Fiji, as well as headlining shows up and down the country. In their hometown of Auckland, New Zealand their 'Lee Mvtthews and Friends' series has amassed attention, hosting Australian acts like Leotrix and Badrapper. In addition to this, they have become a go-to support act for an array of international talents, such as Slumberjack, Jauz, Sigma, Borgore, and more.

Earlier this year the boys wrapped up a successful festival season after sets at Homegrown, Bay Dreams and Rhythm & Vines, before heading to their first Bush Doof at the end of March. The winter months have seen them headling shows up and down the country as well as playing support for Internationals such as Luude, Svdden Death & Upgrade.

They won both of their nominated categories at the 2019 Georgies, taking home the gongs for NZ Artist of the Year and NZ Banger of the Year for their track 'Let Me Go' with Embher. In anticipation of their debut album arriving late 2019, the boys have released two heavy hitting bangers, the melodic 'Bones' with Kaysh & the darker 'If Only' that explores the boundaries of the duo's producing capabilities. The latest track has seen their overall streams top 3 million and the duo hit the #1 position on radio play for dance music in New Zealand for their last two releases.



ends

© Scoop Media

