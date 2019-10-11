11 of world's best Docos exclusively available nationwide



Exciting news with the announcement that for the first time, New Zealand will be able to enjoy a selection of the world’s best films from this year’s Doc Edge Festival.

The 14th edition of the Oscar-qualifying festival was held in Auckland and Wellington earlier this year. Launching on Wednesday, 16 October, for a limited time only, 11 incredible films will be exclusively available nationwide on the Doc Edge website to watch on demand from the comfort of home.

Must-see real-life stories about remarkable people who triumph against the odds, the 'encore season’ includes the festival’s Opening and Closing Night Films, Assholes: A Theory and The Men’s Room.

Assholes: A Theory from acclaimed Canadian director, John Walker screened as the opening night film in Auckland and Wellington, and Walker attended both events. With lively commentary from the likes of actor John Cleese, Assholes: A Theory explores the resurgence of rampant narcissism threatening to trash civilisation as we know it and searches for answers on what can be done to stem the tide.

DOC EDGE FILMS ON DEMAND

1. 306 Hollywood. Siblings Elan and Jonathan Bogarin uncover an extraordinary universe in the seemingly ordinary home they inherit from their beloved Grandma. (United States)

“Humour, fantasy and drama combine for an epic family tale”.

2. Assholes: A Theory - directed by John Walker (Canada)

"An intellectually provocative and existentially necessary film".

3. Cause of Death - directed by Ramy A. Katz (Israel)

“A terror attack, a dead police officer and a brother's fight to find the real killer”.

4. Central to the Soul (NZ). Director Bill Morris (The Sound of her Guitar) gets to the heart of the resilient communities of Central Otago and the people who call it home. (New Zealand)

"Discover the heart and soul of Central Otago”.

5. Jonathan Agassi Saved My Life. Director Tomer Heymann follows the world-famous gay porn star through eight years of his unconventional life. (Israel/Germany)

“A Star is Porn”.

6. Karamea: Is this the End of the Road? Italian filmmaker, Marco Gianstefani, uncovers a bunch of modern-hippies trying to change the world from one of the most remote places on earth. (Italy/New Zealand)

7. More Human Than Human. Directors Tommy Pallotta and Femke Wolting challenge whether AI will render humanity obsolete as they attempt to build a robot smart enough to direct a film (Belgium/Netherlands /United States)

“Here come the robots!”.

8. Sakawa - directed by Ben Asamoah (Belgium)

“The other side of catfishing”.

9. Sunset Over Mulholland Drive. Uli Gaulke meets the residents of a retirement campus, who were once Hollywood’s backbone. (Germany)

“Where does Hollywood go to retire?”.

10. The Men’s Room - directed by Petter Sommer and Jo Vemud Svendsen (Norway)

“Men don’t always talk about their feelings, sometimes they sing”.

11. The Silence of Others. A political thriller about the fight for justice of victims from Spain’s 40-year dictatorship under General Franco. Directed by Robert Bahar and Almudena Carracedo (Spain/United States)

“A powerful tale about the dangers of forgetting the past”.



KEY INFORMATION:

Wednesday 16 October – Monday 2 December. Pay-per-view NZ$7.95 each per 48 hours.



