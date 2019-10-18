'Grey Suburbia' From EDY X Bea Moon



EDY X Bea Moon captivate the emotional complexity of a darker side of humanity in this powerful song.

From its eerie opening harmonies of Beas’ whisper sweet vocals, 'Grey Suburbia' has a solid RnB quality, but not like you've heard it before.

With a ghostly appeal, the song unearths the juxtaposition between the White 'perfect' Mansions and white picket fences, and the violence that can happen behind closed doors, no matter where it is.

In a post-world-war setting, from the outside, everything/everyone looks remarkable. Little do we know that behind those doors, is a strong presence of violence, abuse and heartbreak.

The song emphasises on the colour Grey, as the white picket fence looks rather grey once the truth has been unfolded. ‘Grey Suburbia’ paints a strong sense of cinematography and contrasts between a mysterious and violent mood.

WATCH THE MUSIC VIDEO FOR 'GREY SUBURBIA' (EXPLICIT) HERE PURCHASE 'GREY SUBURBIA' HERE // STREAM 'GREY SUBURBIA' HERE

EDY is an Auckland based producer, engineer and songwriter who has worked with many artists such as Donell Lewis, Adam Saleh, Mikey Mayz, Sesh, Krisy Erin,

RAZÉ, Sam V, Lion Rezz, to name a few. Australian based songstress and producer Bea Moon is a vocal talent known for her sensual and emotive vocal abilities.



For more on both EDY and Bea, go to - www.edyonthebeat.com





