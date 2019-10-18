Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

'Grey Suburbia' From EDY X Bea Moon

Friday, 18 October 2019, 1:01 pm
Press Release: Integrity Promotions


EDY X Bea Moon captivate the emotional complexity of a darker side of humanity in this powerful song.

From its eerie opening harmonies of Beas’ whisper sweet vocals, 'Grey Suburbia' has a solid RnB quality, but not like you've heard it before.
With a ghostly appeal, the song unearths the juxtaposition between the White 'perfect' Mansions and white picket fences, and the violence that can happen behind closed doors, no matter where it is.

In a post-world-war setting, from the outside, everything/everyone looks remarkable. Little do we know that behind those doors, is a strong presence of violence, abuse and heartbreak.
The song emphasises on the colour Grey, as the white picket fence looks rather grey once the truth has been unfolded. ‘Grey Suburbia’ paints a strong sense of cinematography and contrasts between a mysterious and violent mood.

WATCH THE MUSIC VIDEO FOR 'GREY SUBURBIA' (EXPLICIT) HERE PURCHASE ‘GREY SUBURBIA’ HERE // STREAM ‘GREY SUBURBIA’ HERE

EDY is an Auckland based producer, engineer and songwriter who has worked with many artists such as Donell Lewis, Adam Saleh, Mikey Mayz, Sesh, Krisy Erin,
RAZÉ, Sam V, Lion Rezz, to name a few. Australian based songstress and producer Bea Moon is a vocal talent known for her sensual and emotive vocal abilities.


For more on both EDY and Bea, go to - www.edyonthebeat.com


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Integrity Promotions on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

Tuia 250: Endeavour Arrives At Tūranganui-A-Kiwa

The co-chair for Tuia 250 national commemorations says it's not a bad thing if people want to express their views, as a replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour is today set to make its way into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa... Local iwi oppose the ship's visit and have refused to do a pōhiri. More>>

ALSO:

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:

Master Storyteller: Author Jack Lasenby Remembered

Jack Lasenby died on Friday, aged 88. He was the author of children's books, novels, and short stories. He was the winner of numerous awards, including the Prime Minister's award for Literary Achievement in 2014. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 