Netball NZ And Sky Extend Partnership to 2024

Tuesday, 22 October 2019, 9:34 am
Press Release: Netball NZ

22 October, 2019

Netball NZ and Sky are thrilled to announce an extension to their agreement that deepens the partnership and helps grow the game at all levels.

The strengthened partnership will deliver a rich suite of top tier netball for Sky Sport and Sky Sport Now customers, along with a commitment to continue delivering some key matches free-to-air.

The agreement includes all Silver Ferns games and all domestic top tier events, including:

- Constellation Cup
- ANZ Premiership matches
- National netball league
- National age group championship matches.

Sky will deliver great netball to New Zealand fans across all platforms: broadcast over the satellite on Sky Sport 3 (the Home of Netball), streamed on Sky Go and Sky Sport Now, and free-to-air on Prime.

“We’re thrilled to have extended our partnership with Sky, and are grateful for their support across all levels of netball,” Netball NZ CEO Jennie Wyllie said.

“Netball is the number one female team sport in New Zealand with around 145,000 players across the country. We’re excited about the opportunity this renewed agreement presents in terms of showing more netball to New Zealand fans, the financial certainty that comes with a multi-year deal, and Sky’s commitment to working with us to grow the game.”

“Sky has shown a genuine commitment to women’s sport in New Zealand, and we are delighted to be working together on some new initiatives at the grassroots level. We look forward to announcing details soon.”

Sky CEO Martin Stewart echoed the excitement.

“Netball NZ is a longstanding partner and we are delighted to have agreed this extension of the agreement. Fans who saw the Silver Ferns’ superb win against Australia on Sunday will have fresh in their minds how exhilarating netball is to watch.

“As the Home of Netball, and in line with our commitment to deliver more women’s sport, we’re really pleased to be working with Netball NZ to grow the game and deliver more exciting netball to New Zealanders.

“This Sunday’s final Test in the Constellation Cup promises to be a cracker, and to mark the occasion of signing this new deal we’re offering a $4.99 day pass on Sky Sport Now so that more fans can experience the match. We encourage as many Kiwis as possible to tune in and cheer on the team.

“Our commitment to our customers is to deliver the best sport from New Zealand and around the world, in ways that work for individuals. The depth and breadth of our sports offer is strengthened by this Netball NZ deal, and we look forward to delivering some superb netball to New Zealanders over the next four years.”


