Hutt Takes Part in World's Biggest Sleep Out

Wednesday, 23 October 2019, 11:01 am
DestinationHutt

Wednesday, 23 October 2019


Citizens in 50 locations worldwide will sleep out in unity to help fight homelessness on 7th December 2019

Special advance video clip: https://youtu.be/hfreXpMupKU

Will Smith, Dame Helen Mirren and Chris Martin show their support for The World's Big Sleep Out by starring in a new video urging people to sign up and take part.

In the video, Will Smith reflects on what home means to him saying that it is “the place where my family comes together” before drawing attention to the issue of 100 million people around the world who don’t have a place to call home.

Will Smith and Dame Helen Mirren will lead the way by telling a bedtime story in Times Square (New York) and Trafalgar Square (London) respectively.

Cities and towns confirmed to be taking part include: London (Trafalgar Square and The Oval), New York (Times Square), Edinburgh, Dublin, Belfast, Chicago, Cardiff, Newcastle, Newport, Brighton, Manchester, Los Angeles, New Delhi, Santiago, Madrid, Brisbane, Manila, Wacken, Mumbai, Hong Kong, San Jose (Costa Rica), Singapore and HUTT CITY New Zealand.

The Sleep Out part of December 7 in McEwan Park is for 18+, starting at 9pm the scene will be set with an eclectic presentation of music, the celebrity ‘Bedtime Storytellers, buskers and headliners entertaining those who will later sleep under the stars. All have donated their time and talent.

Admission to the later Sleep Out main event is simple: Register online via our website, which will take those wishing to be part of the night to our trusted Givealittle page, where they can donate a minimum of $30 which goes to our special designated charity OrangeSky NZ. The printed/numbered receipt becomes the ticket on the day when exchanged for an WBSONZ wristband giving entry to the Worlds Big Sleep Out.

We chose OrangeSky (NZ) which works face-to-face with the most vulnerable each day. They receive the bulk of what will be raised with an extra contribution we will make to the international recipients: UNICEF, the Malala Fund and the Institute of Global Homelessness.


