Alice in Wonderland: The Pantomime
Directed by Susan Wilson
Music Arranged and Directed by Michael Nicholas Williams
STARRING GAVIN RUTHERFORD as Dame Majori Banks Street
Curiouser and Curiouser
It’s Panto time again at Circa!
Join Alice and our favourite Dame in a madcap adventure down the rabbit hole. Why is Wellington
in peril? Is it because the Queen of Hearts is threatening to unleash the jabberwock?
And what about those magical tasty tarts?
Alice, the White Rabbit and Dame Majori are joining with the Mad Hatter and friends in a crazy
adventure of ups and downs and Pantomime fun. Will Alice rescue her frantic furry friend?
Will our Dame find happiness, fame and fortune?
Meet these iconic characters as they sing and dance their way through this madcap, wacky tale
cleverly set in the present-day capital, Wellington.
A stunning cast, Natasha McAllister, Simon Leary, Jonathan Morgan, Sarah Lineham, Susie Berry,
Andrew Paterson together with all-time favourite Gavin Rutherford as the Dame will provide children
and adults alike with a night of great entertainment.
There will be lots of opportunity to cheer the ‘goodies’ along the way and make sure they know when
danger approaches…the jabberwock!
Director, Susan Wilson and Musical Director, Michael Nicholas Williams combine forces once
again and Choreographer Leigh Evans completes this outstanding team. With plenty of
topical jokes and toe-tapping tunes, Circa is delighted to bring you this year’s Panto.
Hurry! Hurry! Don’t be late Make sure you are booked for this very important date!
Our audiences say:
“Fun, witty, intelligent,
something for all ages, we all came out trying to
remember the best jokes – we were aged from 8 to 72”
“This is the first panto I’ve ever seen why have I wasted all these years!”
“I loved the show so much I went twice and took more family members and
told everyone
I know how wonderful, entertaining, professional and funny
it
was”