Alice in Wonderland: The Pantomime

Directed by Susan Wilson

Music Arranged and Directed by Michael Nicholas Williams

STARRING GAVIN RUTHERFORD as Dame Majori Banks Street

Curiouser and Curiouser

It’s Panto time again at Circa!

Join Alice and our favourite Dame in a madcap adventure down the rabbit hole. Why is Wellington

in peril? Is it because the Queen of Hearts is threatening to unleash the jabberwock?



And what about those magical tasty tarts?

Alice, the White Rabbit and Dame Majori are joining with the Mad Hatter and friends in a crazy

adventure of ups and downs and Pantomime fun. Will Alice rescue her frantic furry friend?

Will our Dame find happiness, fame and fortune?

Meet these iconic characters as they sing and dance their way through this madcap, wacky tale

cleverly set in the present-day capital, Wellington.

A stunning cast, Natasha McAllister, Simon Leary, Jonathan Morgan, Sarah Lineham, Susie Berry,

Andrew Paterson together with all-time favourite Gavin Rutherford as the Dame will provide children

and adults alike with a night of great entertainment.

There will be lots of opportunity to cheer the ‘goodies’ along the way and make sure they know when

danger approaches…the jabberwock!

Director, Susan Wilson and Musical Director, Michael Nicholas Williams combine forces once

again and Choreographer Leigh Evans completes this outstanding team. With plenty of

topical jokes and toe-tapping tunes, Circa is delighted to bring you this year’s Panto.

Hurry! Hurry! Don’t be late Make sure you are booked for this very important date!

Our audiences say:

“Fun, witty, intelligent, something for all ages, we all came out trying to





remember the best jokes – we were aged from 8 to 72”

“This is the first panto I’ve ever seen why have I wasted all these years!”

“I loved the show so much I went twice and took more family members and