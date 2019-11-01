James Cameron in Dunedin for two public talks

Friday 1 November

Marking the midway point of the James Cameron – Challenging the Deep exhibition, Otago Museum is extremely pleased to announce that James Cameron himself will be in Dunedin for two public talks on the weekend of 16 and 17 November.

Both will be hosted by Radio NZ host Noelle McCarthy. First, at 7pm on Saturday 16 November, she will discuss ‘The Life of an Explorer’ with James Cameron, renowned deep-sea explorer, innovator, and environmentalist.

Then, on Sunday 17 November, at 11.30am, she will discuss ‘Changing How we Live in Our World’ with James Cameron, and Dunedin’s new Mayor, Aaron Hawkins, New Zealand’s first Green mayor.

Journalist and broadcaster Noelle McCarthy is a RadioNZ producer, podcast-maker, and regular on-air personality across a range of RNZ shows, including Saturday Morning, Sunday Morning, The Panel and Nine to Noon as well as her own show Summer Noelle.

Recent podcasts include her feminism series Venus Envy in association with Auckland Museum and Ours with Te Papa. Her RNZ series on ageing, A Wrinkle in Time, was a New York Radio Awards finalist in 2017.

Otago Museum is also offering the chance to win one of twenty places on Sunday morning for a private tour of James Cameron – Challenging the Deep guided by the world-famous explorer himself. Details of how to enter are on the Museum website and social media fromMonday. Attendees of the Saturday evening event will also be invited to put their names forward for two tickets to the tour.

Both events are in the Museum’s Hutton Theatre and are ticketed with bookings available via the Museum Shop or at www.otagomuseum.nz, also from Monday. Depending on demand for tickets, the talks may be streamed through to another Museum lecture theatre.

Schedule

In Conversation with James Cameron – The Life of an Explorer

Hosted by Noelle McCarthy

7pm–8pm, Saturday 16 November

Hutton Theatre

Tickets $20 (if sold out, tickets to hear the talk via stream in the Barclay Theatre will be $10)

Exclusive tour of James Cameron – Challenging the Deep

9.30am, Sunday 17 November

Restricted entry (competition)

In conversation with James Cameron, and Aaron Hawkins – Changing the way we live in our world

Hosted by Noelle McCarthy

11.30am–12.30, Sunday 17 November

Hutton Theatre

Tickets $20 (if sold out, tickets to hear the talk via stream in the Barclay Theatre will be $10)

