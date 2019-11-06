2019 New Zealand Television Craft Award



Local Television’s Best Artisans & Technicians Named

at the 2019 New Zealand Television Craft Awards

(Auckland – November 6, 2019) The best editors, cinematographers, composers, post production technicians and designers were among those honoured tonight at the 2019 New Zealand Television Craft Awards, hosted by Screen Auckland.

Thirteen categories were presented by Newshub Entertainment Editor Kate Rodger at tonight’s ceremony held at GridAKL, with TVNZ 1 drama The Bad Seed winning the award for Best Script Drama and TVNZ OnDemand comedy The Adventures of Suzy Boon being named Huawei Mate30 Pro Best Script: Comedy.

Three’s broadcast of You Are Us / Aroha Nui, the concert which raised funds to help those affected by the Christchurch terror attacks, was awarded Best Director: Multi Camera.

Other big winners on the night were TVNZ OnDemand factual series The Unortho_docs and TVNZ 2 comedy Fresh Eggs which each took home three awards. The Unortho_docs won Best Editing: Documentary/Factual, Huawei Mate30 Pro Best Camerawork: Documentary/Factual and Best Post Production Design, while Fresh Eggs was named Best Cinematography: Drama, Screen Auckland Best Art Direction or Production Design and Revlon Best Makeup Design.

Stories of real-life New Zealanders were also among the winners tonight, including two local Sunday night telefeatures: In Dark Places which was awarded Best Contribution to a Soundtrack; and Mistress, Mercy: The Renee Chignell Story which won Best Editing: Drama. Give Kate a Voice - an interactive video which celebrates New Zealand’s most famous suffragist, Kate Sheppard - won Best Costume Design.

Legendary Kiwi musician Don McGlashan won Best Original Score for his work on TVNZ HEIHEI’s animated children’s series Kiri and Lou.

The remaining 26 award winners will be announced at the Aotea Centre on Thursday 21st November at the Huawei Mate30 Pro New Zealand Television Awards gala ceremony.

The winners of the 2019 New Zealand Television Craft Awards, hosted by Screen Auckland are:

Best Editing: Documentary/Factual

Johnny Agnew

The Unortho_docs

Two Heads (TVNZ OnDemand)

Best Editing: Drama

Raewyn Humphries

Mistress, Mercy: The Renee Chignell Story

The Gibson Group (TVNZ 1)

Huawei Mate30 Pro Best Camerawork: Documentary/Factual

Johnny Agnew

The Unortho_docs

Two Heads (TVNZ OnDemand)

Best Director: Multi Camera

Mitchell Hawkes

You Are Us / Aroha Nui

MediaWorks (Three)

Best Cinematography: Drama

DJ Stipsen

Fresh Eggs

Warner Bros. New Zealand (TVNZ 2)

Best Contribution to a Soundtrack

Chris Sinclair, Steve Finnigan, Ben Sinclair, Images & Sound

In Dark Places

Images & Sound for South Pacific Pictures and 10000 Company (TVNZ 1)

Images & Sound Best Original Score

Don McGlashan

Kiri and Lou

(TVNZ HEIHEI)

Best Post Production Design

Mikee Carpinter

The Unortho_docs

Two Heads (TVNZ OnDemand)

Screen Auckland Best Art Direction or Production Design

George Hamilton

Fresh Eggs

Warner Bros. New Zealand (TVNZ 2)

Best Costume Design

Sarah Voon

Give Kate a Voice

Vendetta Productions (noted.co.nz)

Revlon Best Makeup Design

Stefan Knight

Fresh Eggs

Warner Bros. New Zealand (TVNZ 2)

Huawei Mate30 Pro Best Script: Comedy

Louis Mendiola

The Adventures of Suzy Boon

R&R (TVNZ OnDemand)

Best Script: Drama

Sarah-Kate Lynch, Michael Beran, Joss King

The Bad Seed

South Pacific Pictures and Jump Film & TV Ltd (TVNZ 1)



