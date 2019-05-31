Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Reserve Bank reveals Monetary Policy Challenge finalists

Friday, 31 May 2019, 1:43 pm
Press Release: Reserve Bank

Date: 31 May 2019


Reserve Bank reveals Monetary Policy Challenge 2019 finalists


The Reserve Bank’s new format Monetary Policy Challenge is shaping up to be an exciting competition, with six schools progressing to the final round of the competition.

The six teams who have made it through to the finals of the 2019 Monetary Policy Challenge are Auckland Grammar School, Christchurch Girls’ High School, King’s College, Kristin School, Lynfield College, and Wellington Girls’ College. Auckland Grammar School was last year’s winning team while King’s College and Kristin School were also winners in previous years.

An updated format has been introduced to the challenge this year. In the first round of the competition, each team was required to submit a video presentation of their group delivering their Monetary Policy Statement and their Official Cash Rate (OCR) decision. Thirty two teams from across New Zealand participated in this year’s competition.

Now on its 18th year, the Monetary Policy Challenge is designed to expand students’ understanding of monetary policy. It gives them an opportunity to think like economists and work together like members of the Monetary Policy Committee in assessing economic conditions and recommending what the OCR should be. The competition is open to all New Zealand secondary school senior economics students and contributes towards NCEA achievement standards.

Reserve Bank economists, who judged the entries, were impressed with the calibre of the presentations and the teams’ understanding of critical issues influencing the economy.



“Selecting the top six teams was difficult with all the teams producing exceptional work—both in their video presentations and their written analyses. We were impressed by the number of schools that recognised the new monetary policy mandate and reflected this in their entries. We’re also pleased with the broad range of factors teams considered when making their decisions,” Reserve Bank economists Jamie Culling and Evelyn Truong said.

The six finalists will compete in the national finals next month which will be held via video conferencing.

“We look forward to seeing the top teams justify their decision and apply economic theory to real life situations during the presentations and questions and answers.”

The winning team will visit the Reserve Bank in August to attend the Monetary Policy Statement media conference. They will also receive $2500 cash prize for their school and $500 for each team member.

More information
Read about the Monetary Policy Challenge

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Reserve Bank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis Review: The Built Environment - Frank Lloyd Wright & The Bauhaus

Two adjectives distinguished architectural debate during the last few decades of the twentieth-century - dynamic and disquieting. Documentaries on Frank Lloyd Wright and the Bauhaus in the New Zealand Art & Architecture Film Festival neatly illustrate the twin horns of this dilemma. More>>

ALSO:

Kura Forrester & James Nokise: Billy T And FRED Winners Announced

The NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo honoured the exceptional talent on show in the 2019 programme, rewarding excellence with the New Zealand Comedy Trust awards: The FRED, for the best New Zealand Show in the Festival, and the Electric Kiwi Billy T Award. More>>

Tuia - Encounters 250: Te Papa Acquires Rare Painting Of Cook's Voyage

Te Papa announced today it has purchased William Hodges’ Waterfall in Dusky Bay with Maori Canoe for New Zealand’s national art collection. More>>


Don't Miss The 2019 Jazz Gala Tour

Featuring renowned US rock drummer Gregg Bissonette, vocalist Glenn Walters, and UK trumpet Star Louis Dowdeswell in concert with the Rodger Fox Big Band. More>>


Ockhams: ‘Urgently Relevant’ Novel Wins NZ’s Richest Literary Award

Dame Fiona Kidman has won this year’s $53,000 Acorn Foundation Fiction Prize at the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards for her novel, This Mortal Boy, a work described by the judges as ‘moving, memorable, authentic and urgently relevant to our times.’ More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 