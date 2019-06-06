Groundbreaking In Home Te Reo programme

Groundbreaking In Home Te Reo programme Offered By Rangitāne Tū Mai Rā

Rangitāne Tū Mai Rā Trust is launching a Rangitāne te reo revitalisaition programme - Poua Reo, after securing funding from the Te Mātāwai Fund which supports innovative in home te reo programes.

Tū Mai Rā General Manager Yvette Grace says the Poua Reo programme will prove invaluable in assisting Rangitane to meet collective aspriations around increased knowledge and proffiency in te reo amoung its people.

" Like many iwi our uri yearn to be better te reo speakers and this unique programme will allow us to take te reo into the heart of the home."

The programme is targetting over 55 year olds - a group that often misses out on programme fundings.

"The four-month programme will offer one on one in home assistance with resources developed by Rangitāne for Rangitāne. It will also use the latest internet technology to beam in tutors direct to the living rooms of our people and we will also have a series of wānanga where everyone can get together and share ideas and experiences."

Central to the programme will be the development of resources which will be available online as well.

"Poua Reo will also introduce participants to our stories of creation and our journey to our turangawaewae," says Yvette.

The tutors will help families in their own homes develop and implement a programme that suits their lifestyle and needs.

The programme which will start in July and include 60-80 participants from Wairarapa to Dannevirke is the first of its kind in the rohe. It will run from 2019 to 2020.







For further information contact Tina Nixon on 0272232789 or Shelley 0272088296 to arrange interviews. (Te Reo speakers available)

The Rangitāne Tū Mai Rā Trust is the post settlement governance entity for Rangitāne o Wairarapa and Rangitāne o Tamaki Nui A Rua. The Trust received all Treaty settlement assets from the Crown and are responsible for the overall management of those assets.

