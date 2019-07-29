UCOL Manawatū set for Open Day

26 July 2019

UCOL Manawatū set for Open Day

UCOL Manawatū is set to open its doors to potential students with its winter-themed Open Day on 7 August.

Visitors will be able to take tours of UCOL’s facilities, and get hands-on with workshops and activities that give them a sample of skills they can learn at UCOL. There will be tours of the learning facilities for:

• Trades (Carpentry, Joinery, Furniture Making, Construction, Architectural Design, Automotive, and Electrical and Mechanical Engineering)

• Early Childhood Education

• Hairdressing and Beauty

• Nursing

• Creative Industries (Photography, Art, Design)

• Vet Nursing and Animal Care

• Chef Training and Hospitality

In the campus’ main Atrium, visitors will find information stands and interactive displays for these subjects, as well as Exercise and Sports Science, Music, Business, Information and Communications Technology, and programmes for students still at secondary school.

People who have developed certain skills and knowledge through years of work, but don’t have a formal qualification to reflect that, will be able to find out more about UCOL’s Assessment of Prior Learning (APL). APL evaluates whether such skills and knowledge can be formally recognised and credited towards a relevant certificate, diploma or degree.

As well as showcasing the subjects on offer, Open Day will emphasize the essential services available to students at UCOL and in the Manawatū community. This will include UCOL’s Student Success team, which provides advocacy, wellness, learning, and employment support, as well as external organisations such as Student Job Search, StudyLink, and Housing Advice Centre.

UCOL Executive Director of Business Development Dr Arthur Chin says Open Day is a great opportunity for people to get a taste of UCOL life.

“People will hear about the programmes we teach at UCOL, but when they actually come and check out the facilities is when they get to fully appreciate what goes on here.”

“Students often comment on how well supported they feel at UCOL, so we’re glad to be able to also show off the essential services that support students along their study journeys.”

To go along with Open Day’s winter theme, there will be a snow machine set up outside the campus and other winter related activities throughout the day.

People can register for Open Day and find out more information about the tours at Eventbrite.

UCOL Manawatū Open Day runs from 9am to 3pm on Wednesday 7 August. This will be followed by Open Days in Whanganui on Wednesday 4 September, and Wairarapa on Wednesday 23 October.

