Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Learning support must be based on needs of children

Friday, 2 August 2019, 2:53 pm
Press Release: NZEI

Allocation of new learning support coordinators based on the needs of bureaucracy, not of children

The allocation of 623 Learning Support Coordinators to around 1000 schools announced today is based on the Ministry of Education's needs, not children's needs, NZEI Te Riu Roa says.

NZEI Te Riu Roa President Lynda Stuart says while any new resource for children with additional learning needs is welcome, the Ministry's allocation failed the test of whether it would get to the children who needed it most first.

"There will be many disappointed parents and schools around the country today. The Ministry's allocation decision is explicitly and primarily based on whether schools are 'in the three most advanced stages' of the Ministry's Learning Support 'delivery model', not on how many students are on a school's special needs register or how inclusive a school is."

"This could have been avoided if the Ministry consulted with unions and the sector before implementing the new roles," she said.

"Putting arbitrary system requirements ahead of what schools have said they want and need to meet the needs of children is disgraceful. The Government needs to urgently guarantee the next tranche of these roles and to ensure they are based in school communities facing the biggest challenges and who desperately need the resource."

She said that in a time of severe teaching shortages, it might also be difficult to attract people into the Learning Support Coordinator role as it had no additional remuneration attached to it.

"The role carries enormous responsibilities and requires considerable expertise and experience. Similar roles in communities of learning attract substantial allowances, so as the union representing primary teachers we are concerned people taking on these roles will not receive the recognition they deserve."


ends



© Scoop Media

NZEI Te Riu Roa

NZEI

New Zealand Educational Institute

NZEI Te Riu Roa members work in every community in New Zealand, leading and advocating for quality public education.

We are the 50,000 principals, teachers and support staff who work in primary, area and secondary schools as well as early childhood centres, special education and school advisory services. We come together as NZEI Te Riu Roa - New Zealand's largest education union, a Treaty based organisation and a powerful advocate for quality public education.

We have the most important job in New Zealand - educating for the future.

Contact NZEI Te Riu Roa

 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Political Thriller Burn Her at Circa Theatre

Burn Her is setting fire to the capital this August with a sizzling behind-closed-doors peek at the storm of politics and PR. The award winning, smash hit NZ political thriller is now celebrating its Wellington debut with a phenomenal and highly acclaimed cast and crew. More>>


National Piecon: Pie King Wins Again

Patrick Lam is this year’s Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards winner. With this, his seventh win, he is our most awarded baker, clutching his crown in a one-point victory over his opponents with a stunning mince and cheese pie. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: The Rediscovery of Theo Schoon

Split Level View Finder: Theo Schoon and New Zealand Art at Wellington's City Gallery is the first major multimedia retrospective of his work to be assembled since his Rotorua show in 1982 More>>

Car Enthusiasm: Road Roller Rams Upper Hutt Car Rally

A meeting for Wellington car enthusiasts drew a low turnout after a road roller rammed vehicles at a gathering in Upper Hutt the night before. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 