Opportunity to recognise others

14 August 2019

What do a Professor of Nursing, a Photographer and an Architect have in common? They’re all previous recipients of a UCOL Council Honours Award. Now is the time to put forward those you know who deserve some recognition and a round of applause.

UCOL is keen to hear about people who have made a valuable contribution to the community, including UCOL alumni. Award criteria is on the UCOL website along with nomination forms.

This year two new Awards are offered. The UCOL Tupuna/Taonga Award recognises historic associations or living treasures, and the UCOL Alumni Leader/Kaiarataki Award recognises UCOL alumni enriching the lives of those in the community in health, social needs, sustainability and growth.

The honours and alumni awards have been presented annually for almost ten years, recognising people with a range of achievements and successes within the community. The awards are presented annually at UCOL’s Autumn graduation ceremonies.

Nominations close on 20 September 2019.

