Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Collaboration brings new life to laneway

Thursday, 15 August 2019, 1:00 pm
Press Release: UCOL

15th August 2019

Collaboration brings new life to laneway


A public laneway next to UCOL Manawatū’s creative block has had a makeover thanks to a joint effort by UCOL students and alumni.

Bachelor of Creative Media students paired up with two UCOL graduates-turned-professional street artists to paint a mural across the campus walls on the alley connecting Grey and Queen Streets. The mural spreads from around the front of the Creative building down the laneway.

The designs were a collaborative effort, with students individually choosing their own art idea and then figuring out how to combine all the pieces into the one sprawling piece of art.

UCOL Graduates and owners of In the Shade Art Studio Mikal Carter and Gemma Farrell oversaw the project, providing guidance to the student painters.

Gemma is full of praise for the students, most of whom had not painted a mural before.

“They’ve done really well. I think it’s a pretty steep learning curve. Most of the group haven’t done a mural before, they’re used to working digitally. It’s different working on a computer screen with a tablet.”

“It’s a pretty cool opportunity; not a lot of people get to do something like this. Even if it’s not something that the students are going to do in the future, it’s good experience and getting them out of their comfort zone is really good,” says Gemma.

Students braved the cold weather for several full days’ worth of painting, across multiple weeks.

Henna Te Whata was one of the students who were tasked with transforming the laneway. She says it provided good experience and gave some of her classmates a chance at a different form of art that what they were used to.

Henna says it was amazing to be mentored by experienced artists like Gemma and Mikal.

“The wealth of knowledge from those dudes is incredible. They’ve got so much experience. They show you how to do the little things and neat little tricks to get the fine details without wasting half your day on it.”

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from UCOL on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

More Large Birds: Giant Fossil Penguin Find In Waipara

The discovery of Crossvallia waiparensis, a monster penguin from the Paleocene Epoch (between 66 and 56 million years ago), adds to the list of gigantic, but extinct, New Zealand fauna. These include the world’s largest parrot, a giant eagle, giant burrowing bat, the moa and other giant penguins. More>>

Wellington: Little Blue Penguins Near Station Again

There have been more sightings of penguins near Wellington Railway Station on Sunday night, this time waddling into a parking building above a burger restaurant. More>>

ALSO:

Heracles inexpectatus: Giant Ex-Parrot Discovered

“New Zealand is well known for its giant birds. Not only moa dominated avifaunas, but giant geese and adzebills shared the forest floor, while a giant eagle ruled the skies. But until now, no-one has ever found an extinct giant parrot – anywhere.” More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Sam Brooks' Burn Her Sets Circa Theatre Ablaze

Burn Her is engaging, witty, and exceptionally sharp, with every line of dialogue inserted for a reason and perfectly delivered by the two leads, who manage to command their space without competing against each other. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 