Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

AUT Secures $13m in MBIE Endeavour Fund

Tuesday, 17 September 2019, 1:01 pm
Press Release: Auckland University of Technology

17 September 2019

AUT researchers have secured $13m in funding through the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s Endeavour Fund.

This funding announcement follows hot on the heels of AUT’s move up 50 places in world university rankings, seeing it cemented as one of the world’s top teaching and research universities. AUT is now in the top 300 universities in the world and in the top 50 for research citations.

Dr Andrew Lowe, Associate Professor in Mechanical Engineering in the Faculty of Design and Creative Technologies, has secured a Research Programme Bid worth $8m and a Smart Ideas project worth $1m.

His Research Programme Bid will deliver multiple, new technologies to make possible easy-to-use, long-term, wearable sensors. This will benefit not only healthcare and fitness industries, where the measurement of high-quality electrical signals from the brain, muscles, heart and elsewhere is crucial, but also consumer entertainment.

Dr Lowe’s Smart Ideas project is a new measurement principle for accurate non-invasive blood pressure. The principle is based on well-established physics and isn’t affected by differences in people’s arms. This will significantly reduce the error in BP measurement for any individual and should greatly improve BP measurements used throughout healthcare.

Dr Gail Pacheco, Professor of Economics and Director of the NZ Work Research Institute, Faculty of Business, Economics and Law has secured a Programme Bid worth $4m.

This research explores life trajectories for 1.3 million adults living with low literacy and/or numeracy skills in Aotearoa NZ. Courses of intervention will be analysed by tracking individuals’ economic and social outcomes over time and at a population level. The power of this study lies in the mixed method approach that uses disparate administrative and qualitative data, creating a benchmark evidence-base for policy and practice.

Complementary qualitative work with low skill groups, especially Māori and Pacific Peoples, will provide a more in-depth and contextual understanding of the obstacles faced, enablers, and value systems attached to intervention participation.

Please refer to the Hon Dr Megan Woods’s release: https://www.beehive.govt.nz/release/government-funds-research-help-transition-low-emission-economy-grow-rd-tackle-social-issues


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Auckland University of Technology on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Birds: Dunedin's Bells Ring As City Celebrates Its Albatross

The city's churches, schools and public buildings bells would chime in unison from 1pm, in what has been a long-standing tradition marking the return of the birds - and a farewell to this season's albatross chicks. More>>

Oscar Buzz: Waititi's Jojo Rabbit Wins People's Choice Award At Toronto

Taika Waititi's new film Jojo Rabbit has nabbed the coveted Grolsch People's Choice Award at the close of Toronto International Film Festival. More>>

ALSO:

Broken Estate: An Expat Expert Surveys Our Media

Melanie Bunce cut her teeth in journalism at the Otago Daily Times. Now she teaches and researches it at one of the UK’s most prestigious journalism schools and tracks the trends that shape the uncertain future of news... More>>

Controversial Reforms: Te Papa Chief Executive To Step Down

Te Papa’s Chief Executive Geraint Martin announced today he will step down from the role at the end of the year. Mr Martin said he had achieved what he set out to do at the museum, and Te Papa was in a strong position for the future. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 