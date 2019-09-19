Property Brokers’ new Waikato regional manager excited



A real estate professional with a passion for provincial New Zealand has been appointed as Property Brokers’ Waikato Regional Manager.

Simon Short, who has personally sold more than $500 million worth of real estate in a 20-year career, will take over from Wendy Alexander, who remains in the business in a part-time capacity.

Born and raised in Gisborne, Simon began his real estate career in Australia where he spent nine years with Gold Coast Homes and Ray White Surfers Paradise Group.

Property Brokers’ Chief Operating Officer, Bill Highet, said he was pleased to welcome a professional of Simon’s calibre to the team.

“Simon brings a wealth of managerial and sales experience and we are looking forward to him leading our team in Waikato to even greater success.”

“Wendy Alexander has done a great job and we are looking forward to using her skills across the company in a part-time capacity.”

Simon says he believes there is a synergy between his background and Property Brokers that will make the relationship a success.

“This is a provincial company upholding provincial values and I am a provincial guy. Tim Mordaunt has installed a culture in the team where they are proud to be part of the towns they are in. They are there to support their community.”

“Property Brokers is not a big city operator branching out into provincial New Zealand, it is a provincial operator looking after provincial people,” says Simon, who grew up on a sheep and cattle farm outside Gisborne.

Simon said he was excited about the growth opportunities in the region and believed Property Brokers would be the dominant player in Waikato in the coming years.

“There is an influx of people from the cities to the provinces. Technology is enabling everyday kiwis to have the ability to earn their money outside of the big cities and we are after all the land of ‘small business’. Waikato offers a lot by being close to the main centres but also allows people to enjoy the quintessential life that rural and provincial New Zealand offers.”

Simon, who is a strong believer in auctions as the best way to sell property whether that be residential, rural or commercial, has built on his successful career since returning from Australia. In 2009 he was appointed General Manager of Goodwin Realty with responsibility for five Auckland offices and in 2011 he was recruited to Bayleys Real Estate as their Regional General Manager overseeing the Central and Inner West suburbs of Auckland.

While at Bayleys, he was instrumental in the establishment of five new offices in fringe city suburbs. In 2014 Simon established Agency Excellence, a performance coaching company for realtors across NZ and Australia. This company capitalised on his years of success in sales and management to deliver high performance programmes to realtors of all levels.

In 2015 he joined up as part-owner and director of the Quay Group which operated L J Hooker and Colliers franchises in Gisborne (now owned by Property Brokers) and a Harveys franchise in the Bay of Plenty.

Simon Short, who is married to Rebecca and has three children, will be based in Matamata when he begins his new role this month.



© Scoop Media

