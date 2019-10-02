Immersive and collaborative learning for teachers

In early October Rotorua’s Energy Events Centre will be packed with over 1000 educators, many of them teachers on school holidays. Across three days they’ll be talking, planning, and presenting on three big trending themes in education: Citizenship, Disruption, and Innovation.

Reimagine learning | Pohewatia te āpōpō is the title of this year’s annual uLearn, a futures-focused education conference run by CORE Education. The conference mission is to consider what New Zealand’s learners need to thrive in a world that is faster, more uncertain, and more complex than ever before.

Designed as a 'for educators by educators' professional learning and development conference, uLearn19 has a focus on the Digital Technologies | Hangarau Matihiko curriculum, with lots of opportunities for cutting-edge and immersive experiences. Educators learn from experts, and from each other, to build skills and capabilities that are relevant to all New Zealand learners, in particular Māori learners.

Keynote speakers leading the three main themes are local entrepreneur, Shay Wright (Te Whare Hukahuka) and international speakers, Dominic Liechti (Apple) and Sally Ann Williams (Cicada Innovations).

The uLearn19 programme features over 100 breakouts sessions offered by educators and others including, Microsoft’s Ngā Motu for Minecraft: Education Edition demos, Apple’s hands-on #EveryoneCanCreate sessions, an Innovation and Inquiry Symposium and facilitated panel and sofa discussions.

CORE uLearn19 will be held 9-11 October in Rotorua. As New Zealand’s largest professional development conference, uLearn provides extensive options for delegates to find solutions and achieve outcomes, both personally and as part of their wider school, centre, Community of Learning | Kāhui Ako, or networked group.

Links: More information about CORE Education, or for a taste of Shay’s view on citizenship or the spotlight speakers.

About CORE Education

CORE is a world-class bicultural professional learning organisation, providing a diverse range of professional learning and development that supports educators and learners. Our aim is to build an excellent tomorrow, by transforming through learning today.

With more than 200 staff nationwide, including a strong Māori-medium team, we pride ourselves on offering a diverse range of innovative, inspiring, and creative solutions to support clients, educators and learners, working on-site and remotely using a variety of technologies and online channels. Te Aho Tapu is the foundation of our Treaty-based partnership that underpins everything we do.



