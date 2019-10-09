University of Auckland teaching excellence recognised

University of Auckland teaching excellence recognised in national teaching awards



Four University of Auckland academics are among the 10 tertiary teachers recognised in this year's New Zealand Tertiary Teaching Excellence Awards.



Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) Professor John Morrow warmly congratulated the four who have been recognised for sustained excellence in teaching.

"Along with research, excellence in teaching and learning are integral to being a world-class university. I am delighted to see that being recognised at the University of Auckland."

The four academics are:

· Dr Ngarino Ellis, Faculty of Arts

· Andrew Eberhard, Business School

· Associate Professor Andrew Luxton-Reilly, Faculty of Science

· Peter Bier, Faculty of Engineering

Dr Ngarino Ellis, Faculty of Arts (Art History).

Award for Sustained Excellence in Tertiary Teaching – Kaupapa Māori category

One of two Kaupapa Māori category awards recipients this year Ngarino is the only Māori art historian holding a teaching position in a New Zealand university.

She is at the forefront of her discipline, ensuring that Māori art is seen as central to Art History internationally and in Aotearoa New Zealand. Ngarino’s commitment to ako in the classroom underpins her record of teaching excellence and her classrooms are characterised by manaakitanga and rangatiratanga.



Andrew Eberhard, Faculty of Business (Information Systems)

Award for Sustained Excellence in Tertiary Teaching

Andrew has taught more than 20,000 students in Information Systems and is one of the University’s most innovative teachers. His principal contribution has been in the development of new ways to engage and motivate students in large classes, taking advantage of technology to improve engagement and assessment practices. Andrew was one of the first Professional Teaching Fellows (PTFs) in the University and was the first PTF elected to the University Senate. He has also served on University and Faculty level Learning and Teaching Committees.

Associate Professor Andrew Luxton-Reilly Faculty of Science (Computer Science).

Award for Sustained Excellence in Tertiary Teaching

Andrew Luxton-Reilly has made important contributions to the development of Computer Science teaching within the Faculty of Science. His teaching innovations encompass a wide range of software tools and teaching methods trialled and developed in his courses over many years. He aims to help students see the connections between the digital and the social worlds, and understand how choices in one world affect the other.

Peter Bier, Faculty of Engineering

Award for Sustained Excellence in Tertiary Teaching

Peter Bier has made a sustained contribution to large class teaching in the Faculty of Engineering, particularly with undergraduates in ENGGEN 131. His teaching is described by students as highly engaging, insightful and focused on problem-solving and he uses juggling and uni-cycling breaks to provide students with performative linkages between these activities and lecture content.

Peter has been an active champion within the wider teaching community of systems that offer scope for rapid feedback on assessment and support to students. With innovative use of technology, marked tests can be returned to classes of 1000 students within 24 hours.

The Prime Minister's Supreme Award, selected from the awardees, will be announced on 30 October at a ceremony at Parliament.



ends

