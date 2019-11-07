Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Early childhood teachers to deliver petition to Minister

Thursday, 7 November 2019, 5:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Educational Institute

Early childhood teachers will deliver a petition to Education Minister Chris Hipkins tomorrow morning, asking that the Government keep its pre-election promise to restore early childhood education funding, deliver on 100% qualified teachers, and improve child to teacher ratios.

The petition handover will take place at 10am, Friday 8 November at St John's Presbyterian Church at 170 Willis Street in Wellington during a hui of NZEI Te Riu Roa's national leadership groups.

Early childhood teacher member leaders will speak and children will help hand over the petition to the Minister.

The handover comes during a week of action by early childhood teachers across the country to demand the government fix the pay gap and increase funding to early childhood education.

Aside from the petition, early childhood teachers have been encouraging supporters to add their voice at ECEVoice.org.nz.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Educational Institute on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Very Silly Stormtroopers - Jojo Rabbit


Described as “an anti-hate satire,” Taiki Waititi's latest movie depicts the growth of a young boy in Nazi Germany who seeks advice on how to become a tough man from his 'imaginary friend' - a highly eccentric version of Adolf Hitler.
More>


Howard Davis: Tricky Dicky - Peter Morgan's Frost/Nixon

At a time when talk of presidential impeachment has once again become a political reality, there is no more apposite drama than this gripping 'true story' about the most-watched TV interview in history. More>


Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 