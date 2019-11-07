Early childhood teachers to deliver petition to Minister

Early childhood teachers will deliver a petition to Education Minister Chris Hipkins tomorrow morning, asking that the Government keep its pre-election promise to restore early childhood education funding, deliver on 100% qualified teachers, and improve child to teacher ratios.

The petition handover will take place at 10am, Friday 8 November at St John's Presbyterian Church at 170 Willis Street in Wellington during a hui of NZEI Te Riu Roa's national leadership groups.

Early childhood teacher member leaders will speak and children will help hand over the petition to the Minister.

The handover comes during a week of action by early childhood teachers across the country to demand the government fix the pay gap and increase funding to early childhood education.

Aside from the petition, early childhood teachers have been encouraging supporters to add their voice at ECEVoice.org.nz.





