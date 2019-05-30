PSNZ concern at lack of Public Health funding

Society expresses concern in the lack of Public Health funding focus on the prevention of childhood communicable diseases in our communities.

With immunisation rates in childhood falling, outbreaks of communicable diseases such as measles and meningitis becoming regionally more prolific, and the need for a national catch up programme – better access to pharmacy vaccination in the community must be utilised.

Members of our communities who are not being immunised through the current system should be encouraged to access funded immunisation at their local pharmacy.

Pharmacists are trained to vaccinate correctly and safely and are readily available for their local people.

