News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Measles case confirmed in MidCentral DHB region

Friday, 31 May 2019, 3:18 pm
Press Release: MidCentral District Health Board

A case of measles has been confirmed in the MidCentral DHB region this week. Medical Officer of Health Dr Rob Weir confirmed the case, adding that MidCentral DHB’s Public Health Service has acted to minimise the risk of further spread.

“The patient has been in quarantine following contact with a confirmed case out of the region. However, there is a period of time before entering quarantine when the patient was infectious. Close contacts during this time are being asked about their vaccination status to determine if they are at risk of developing measles.

Dr Weir advised people that measles is a highly infectious disease, so anyone who isn’t immune is at risk if they come in to contact with the disease. “It spreads from person to person through the air from breathing, coughing and sneezing, and contact with those secretions. The disease is contagious from just before symptoms begin until about five days after onset of the rash. The illness usually starts between 10 and 14 days after contact with the measles virus.”

Symptoms of measles include: fever, runny nose, cough, and sore red eyes. After three to five days a rash appears on the head and spreads down the body.

Vaccination is the best way for people to protect themselves against measles, and is available from your General Practice. Dr Weir said getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and your community. “As measles cases continue to be confirmed around the country, it is particularly timely that you ensure you have received your Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine.”



The Ministry of Health have recently issued national advice about MMR vaccination. The current emphasis is to ensure the national immunisation schedule continues on track and children receive their free routine MMR immunisations on time at 15 months and 4 years of age. The priority is for people, especially children, who have not been vaccinated at all to get vaccinated. One dose of vaccine is effective in 95% of people. After two doses, more than 99% people are protected.

People who would like a second MMR vaccine are being asked to be patient, so those with no vaccinations can get immunised first and our medical centres can focus their services on those who need it most

Children are routinely vaccinated at 15 months and four years, and need both MMR vaccinations to gain full immunity from measles.

Anyone who thinks they may have measles should stay away from work, school or public places. If you think you might have measles, it is recommended that you contact your GP (by phone first) or Healthline on 0800 611 116 for more advice. It is important that you tell your GP that you think you might have measles before going in to the practice.


© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from MidCentral District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis Review: The Built Environment - Frank Lloyd Wright & The Bauhaus

Two adjectives distinguished architectural debate during the last few decades of the twentieth-century - dynamic and disquieting. Documentaries on Frank Lloyd Wright and the Bauhaus in the New Zealand Art & Architecture Film Festival neatly illustrate the twin horns of this dilemma. More>>

ALSO:

Kura Forrester & James Nokise: Billy T And FRED Winners Announced

The NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo honoured the exceptional talent on show in the 2019 programme, rewarding excellence with the New Zealand Comedy Trust awards: The FRED, for the best New Zealand Show in the Festival, and the Electric Kiwi Billy T Award. More>>

Tuia - Encounters 250: Te Papa Acquires Rare Painting Of Cook's Voyage

Te Papa announced today it has purchased William Hodges’ Waterfall in Dusky Bay with Maori Canoe for New Zealand’s national art collection. More>>


Don't Miss The 2019 Jazz Gala Tour

Featuring renowned US rock drummer Gregg Bissonette, vocalist Glenn Walters, and UK trumpet Star Louis Dowdeswell in concert with the Rodger Fox Big Band. More>>


Ockhams: ‘Urgently Relevant’ Novel Wins NZ’s Richest Literary Award

Dame Fiona Kidman has won this year’s $53,000 Acorn Foundation Fiction Prize at the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards for her novel, This Mortal Boy, a work described by the judges as ‘moving, memorable, authentic and urgently relevant to our times.’ More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 