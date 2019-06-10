DHB extends amnesty for borrowed medical equipment



10 June 2019

Capital & Coast DHB has extended its medical equipment amnesty, and is strongly calling for people to return any borrowed items that they no longer need.

“In the three weeks since the amnesty began, only a handful of items – mainly crutches – have been returned, and very few people have been in touch to arrange an extension for an overdue item that they still need,” said contracts manager Kenny McCaul.

“The amnesty has now been extended as we appeal to people to return borrowed medical equipment – no questions asked – to ensure others who do need it do not miss out or face delays in being able to leave the hospital and return to the comfort of their home.”

The amnesty will now remain open until Friday 28 June. Anyone who has a borrowed item that has passed its return date, but still needs it, can call the service they borrowed it from to arrange an extension.

The most common overdue items are crutches, shower stools, over-toilet frames, commode chairs, walking frames, bed levers, bath boards, cushions, and chair raisers.

“We really urge people to take a look through their sheds or garages in case there’s an item they’ve forgotten about.

“Of the approximately 5700 items we have on loan in the community, more than 4300 are overdue at an estimated value of around $100,000. If these items are not returned, we’ll need to replace them.

“We do not currently have a shortage of medical equipment to lend, but that could become a possibility if people continue to keep items they no longer need. If this happens, we may need to consider a bond system when lending equipment as an incentive for people to bring them back.”







Equipment can be returned to:

Wellington Regional Hospital – Riddiford St, Newtown

Kenepuru Community Hospital – Raiha St, Porirua

Kapiti Health Centre – Warrimoo St, Paraparaumu

Newlands Medical Centre – 15 Batchelor St, Newlands

Johnsonville Medical Centre – 24 Moorefield Rd, Johnsonville

Island Bay Medical Centre – 159 The Parade, Island Bay

Miramar Medical Centre – 46 Park Rd, Miramar

Karori Medical Centre – 11 Parkvale Rd, Karori

