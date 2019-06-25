News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Recognising Pelvic Floor Health and Continence

Tuesday, 25 June 2019, 9:33 am
Press Release: New Zealand Register of Exercise Professionals

Pelvic floor issues, and especially incontinence is not something that often makes the topic of our everyday conversations.

While incontinence is an issue that spans all ages and genders, it’s women, especially those who have given birth, or are going through menopause that are most represented in statistics. It’s welcome news that after a number of years of many women simply accepting weak pelvic floor and the resulting incontinence as part of the package of having babies and of ageing, that exercise professionals are supporting women to recover their pelvic floor muscles and make sure exercise provided is pelvic floor safe.

For many of those with weak pelvic floor muscles, exercise, especially jumping and running can cause bladder leakage, so it makes sense that exercise professionals educate on how to manage this during exercise. However, it’s not just about managing the problem, with many exercise professionals across New Zealand now having these issues front and centre amongst their services, and promoting a multi-disciplinary approach with physiotherapy support as required. It’s now also about strengthening pelvic floor muscles to prevent incontinence in the first place.

A qualified exercise professional understands that not all exercises are pelvic floor safe, and that some exercise options can potentially contribute to pelvic floor problems.

So how do you know you are making the right choices when it comes to pelvic floor friendly exercise? Do some research; many qualified and registered exercise professionals have specific pelvic floor safe exercise programmes for those who need them. They understand it’s not a topic that is easily discussed so will be able to educate you without embarrassment. They may also refer you to a physiotherapist that works specifically in this area.



Pelvic floor education is important as women (and men) realise that this is a problem that you do not have to put up with, or manage and that with appropriate professional care they can restore their pelvic floor strength.

The NZ Register of Exercise Professionals understands that educational resources on issues such as these issues should be available to everyone, so a handy ‘Tell Me More’ Core and Pelvic Floor information guide is available. You can request this guide from your local registered exercise professional. You can also get more information through the www.pelvicfloor.nz website.


ends


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis Review: Ans Westra & The New Photography At Te Papa

Te Papa's latest exhibition and publication focuses its corrective lenses on eight outstanding photographic pioneers who forged a bold new style during the 1960s and 70s. More>>


Scoop Review Of Books: Making History

Jock Phillips is a pioneering public historian who has sought new ways to communicate history to a wide audience. His autobiographical memoir is a fascinating account of how perceptions of history have changed through his career. More>>

New Budget Arts Funding: Fairer Wage For Grant Artists, Creatives In Schools

The vital contribution and huge value the creative sector brings to New Zealand is recognised in this year’s Budget with $11.157 million over four years for two new initiatives, the Minister for Arts Culture and Heritage Jacinda Ardern said today. More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Region MMR Change: Children To Be Vaccinated For Measles At 12 Months

The first measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination has been brought forward to 12 months from 15 months in Auckland because of the region’s measles outbreak. More>>

ALSO:

Tapu Te Ranga: Fire Destroys Main Building At Island Bay Marae

There was a large fire at the Tapu Te Ranga Marae in Island Bay early Sunday morning. Firefighters saved the meeting house, but the main building collapsed in the blaze and other surrounding buildings were compromised. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 